Citrus County Chronicle
Super League plans criticized in Spain ahead of UEFA meeting
GENEVA (AP) — Ahead of Super League officials meeting with UEFA next week, the expected new format for the controversial project was criticized Friday by the Spanish league. The pending proposal for a multi-division format was dismissed by La Liga as a rehash of a Champions League reform suggested by elite clubs in 2019 and then dumped after resistance from national leagues and a broader alliance of top-tier clubs.
Germany goalkeeper Neuer set for return ahead of World Cup
MUNICH (AP) — With the World Cup only weeks away, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to return to action with Bayern Munich for the first time in nearly a month following a shoulder problem. Neuer has not played since a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 8...
