Vince McMahon Agrees To Cover Costs Of WWE’s Hush Money Investigation
The pro wrestling world was shocked to learn of Vince McMahon’s affair involving a former employee. It was also reported that Vince McMahon paid $12 million to four women over a 16-year period to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. He continued paying through that hush money investigation.
Rhea Ripley Claps Back At Filthy Fan Request During WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has a lot of fans, and she enjoys interacting with some of them. Of course, sometimes those fans can go over the line a bit. Rhea Ripley competed in a six-person tag team bout on a WWE live event in Mexico on October 30th against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio along with her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The Judgment Day lost the match that night, though.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Might Wrestle Again For WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely recognized as one of the most influential and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was responsible for the development and success of WWE. A major update on the possibility of Stone Cold returning to WWE has now emerged after a very successful WrestleMania outing.
Becky Lynch’s American Accent Goes Viral In Resurfaced Clip
Becky Lynch remains one of the top attractions on WWE television, even when she’s out of action. She truly became a massive star in a matter of years and even now, her demand isn’t any less. Lynch’s American accent also went viral recently, proving that the internet will find anything and make it viral.
Jim Ross Shares Some Bad News About His Health
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. He also shared some bad news regarding his health. The WWE Hall...
Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Baby Name Revealed
Cassie Lee made a name for herself in WWE, during which she was known as Peyton Royce. She eventually went to Impact Wrestling and saw success there before leaving pro wrestling entirely for now. Fans have been waiting for more news regarding her and Shawn Spears’ upcoming son, and now they have finally revealed their son’s name.
WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.
Bayley Calls Wade Barrett ‘Disgusting’ Over Comment About His Senses Tingling
Bayley is a veteran of the sport. The multi-time women’s champion has been very vocal about her beefs with certain superstars as well. This time Wade Barrett was on the receiving end of a fiery insult. WWE RAW Superstar Bayley recently sent a message to five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade...
WWE Superstars Arrive In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
WWE will present their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fans are certainly excited about the event, especially because of how well the Elimination Chamber event turned out. WWE Superstars obviously had to travel to Saudi Arabia, and it seems quite a few have already reached the country.
R-Truth Likely Suffered ‘Very Serious’ Injury On WWE NXT This Week
The WWE locker room is full of talented Superstars who go out of their way to entertain fans. R-Truth is one such Superstar, who has seen a career resurgence over the past few years. The most-decorated WWE 24/7 Champion in history suffered an injury on NXT this week, and it seems his injury is worse than initially thought.
Jade Cargill Says Every Woman In AEW Is Capable Of 5-Star Matches
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she has run roughshod over the women’s division. She is utterly infallible so far, and fans are getting behind her. She is proud of the AEW women’s division and so, she made a bold claim recently.
Kofi Kingston Goes Ballistic On Omos Over Joke About His Size
Omos is arguably the tallest wrestler on the WWE roster today. The Nigerian Giant’s stature is rivaled by only a few wrestlers in the business. Because he towers over almost every other WWE superstar, it’s only natural for Omos to look down while talking to his peers. Omos...
Triple H Planning A ‘Kevin Owens-Like’ Main Roster Debut For Grayson Waller
Kevin Owens made his debut on Monday Night RAW against John Cena in 2015. Owens was also the NXT Champion at that time. He made his shocking debut on RAW by answering John Cena’s United States Championship open challenge. Triple H loves recreating history, and it seems he will be doing just that with Grayson Waller.
Mike Bennett Blasts Kane For Opposing All-Age Drag Shows
WWE Hall of Famer Kane remains one of the most iconic pro wrestlers in the history of the business. As a WWE superstar who later became a mayor, he often gets attention for a lot of things. The Devil’s Favorite Demon was also blasted by Mike Bennett for his recent comments.
Braun Strowman & Omos Get Physical During WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
Braun Strowman is currently signed to WWE and fights on the SmackDown brand. Omos, on the other side, is currently signed to WWE and performs on the WWE Raw brand. The two will meet on November 5th, but they got physical at the WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference. Braun Strowman...
Butch Just Opened His Own Gym In The United Kingdom
WWE Smackdown star Butch has been seen making a mark on SmackDown as part of the Brawling Brutes alongside Ridge Holland with the faction led by the Celtic Warrior Sheamus. Now, the Englishman has decided to open up his own gym in the UK. The former Bruiserweight was a force...
Colt Cabana Returns To Answer ROH World Title Open Challenge During AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho issued an open challenge for his ROH World Championship during a previous episode of AEW Dynamite. The Ocho said he’ll take on any former ROH Champion. Tonight, an unexpected opponent answered the challenge. Chris Jericho appeared during Dynamite tonight to put his ROH World Championship on the...
Tony Khan Won’t Comment On The Elite’s Status After AEW Dynamite Teases
The Elite got into a brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel after All Out, and were stripped of the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship as a result of their actions. It appears that Kenny Omega and The Bucks are getting closer to the end of their suspension period, but there’s no definitive word on that.
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Traveled Without AJ Styles Because They Were Miserable In WWE
AJ Styles is known to have a close bond with his OC teammates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They have been known to be close friends for many years and have amazing comradery appearing together on-screen. However, an interesting fact to know is that Styles use to ride together with Gallows and Anderson from town to town.
WWE Nixed Huge Creative Plans For Randy Orton Due To His Injury
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper has done pretty much everything one would want to do in WWE, and fans truly respect him for it. Orton is out of action, and it seems WWE had some huge plans for him after his return.
