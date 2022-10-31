ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

Expressive aphasia: Symptoms and treatment

People with expressive aphasia understand speech, but they are unable to speak fluently themselves. With effort, some people can say short phrases, but they may leave out small words such as “the” and “and.” Others may have more severe aphasia, causing them to skip many words.
verywellmind.com

Coping With Treatment-Resistant Depression

If you’ve been diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression, you may be feeling defeated by connotations of the phrase “treatment-resistant.” However, it does not mean that you will never find a treatment that works—you just haven’t found it yet. A diagnosis of treatment-resistant depression may actually open up more doors for you as far as treatment.
hcplive.com

Clinical Burden of ADHD and Impact on Quality of Life

Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: The questions that come to mind is, what is the clinical burden of ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] overall in young children, adolescents, and adults? How is it impacting quality of life? I’ll weigh in with the data, but first I want to hear from a clinical perspective. Dr Feld, do you want to get us started?
Joel Eisenberg

Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored

Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
Men's Health

Do You Have Dependent Personality Disorder? Here's How to Tell.

WE ALL DEPEND on people in our lives to help us out from time to time. We might need advice to make an important decision and enjoy having the people we love around us as much as possible. But, when someone has so much self-doubt that they’re incapable of making...
psychologytoday.com

ADHD: Bottom-Up Triggers of Social Anxiety

Neuro-biologically informed methods engage the safety system of the brain and tune into neuro-biological needs. A neuroception of safety is helpful for social engagement behaviors. Neurodivergent individuals are susceptible to emotional contagion. Adult clients who present with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often describe a social anxiety spiral of thinking that leads...
KevinMD.com

We need to talk about the bullying in health care

As we continue our third year of the pandemic, there have been reports of hostile treatment directed at public health officials and medical personnel. This is escalating a crisis of burnout among health professionals, but there is an insidious, chronic hostility that lurks within hospitals between those who are supposed to be on the same team.
Psych Centra

Narcissists and housework

A partner with narcissism will try to manipulate and criticize you into doing all the housework. Here’s how to handle it. Splitting housework can be tricky even among the most easy-going of partners. After all, we all come to the table with certain expectations, habits, priorities, and energy levels.
verywellmind.com

What Is Excessive Sleeping?

Research shows that around 20% of adults in the United States experience excessive sleepiness to the point that it affects their daily functioning. Excessive daytime sleepiness most commonly occurs in older people, teenagers, and people who work shifts. If you’ve been experiencing symptoms of excessive sleepiness, that could be your body’s way of telling you that you are not getting enough sleep.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Reveal New Insight Into the Genetic Causes of Autism and ADHD

Researchers have identified new gene variants that influence your risk of ADHD and autism. In the group of neurodevelopmental disorders, ADHD and autism have a number of things in common: They are two of the most frequent child psychiatric diagnoses; both are highly heritable; and, although the fundamental symptoms vary, autism and ADHD have a large overlap in their underlying genetic origins.
psychologytoday.com

The Benefits of Mindfulness When Thinking About Past Events

Individuals with a history of depression can find it difficult to manage their emotions when remembering personal past events. Online mindfulness practice may help those with a depression history manage emotions in response to memories of personal past events. With sufficient mindfulness practice, individuals with a history of depression may...
Psych Centra

Abusive Relationship Therapy: Is It Helpful?

Couples therapy isn’t often recommended for abusive relationships, but individual counseling and other strategies may help. Many couples seek counseling to learn better communication, get through a rough patch, or rebuild trust and understanding. But some couples who seek couples therapy may be in an abusive relationship. Couples counseling...
COLORADO STATE
psychologytoday.com

Sometimes It Gets Worse Before It Gets Better

Avoidance perpetuates anxiety and, to a certain extent, depression. Facing problems can be hard at first, but better long term. The overall strategy should be to approach problems in whatever way makes the most sense for the situation. One of the greatest struggles in therapy is reconciling the motivation to...

