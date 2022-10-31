Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Expressive aphasia: Symptoms and treatment
People with expressive aphasia understand speech, but they are unable to speak fluently themselves. With effort, some people can say short phrases, but they may leave out small words such as “the” and “and.” Others may have more severe aphasia, causing them to skip many words.
verywellmind.com
Coping With Treatment-Resistant Depression
If you’ve been diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression, you may be feeling defeated by connotations of the phrase “treatment-resistant.” However, it does not mean that you will never find a treatment that works—you just haven’t found it yet. A diagnosis of treatment-resistant depression may actually open up more doors for you as far as treatment.
hcplive.com
Clinical Burden of ADHD and Impact on Quality of Life
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: The questions that come to mind is, what is the clinical burden of ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] overall in young children, adolescents, and adults? How is it impacting quality of life? I’ll weigh in with the data, but first I want to hear from a clinical perspective. Dr Feld, do you want to get us started?
Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored
Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
Men's Health
Do You Have Dependent Personality Disorder? Here's How to Tell.
WE ALL DEPEND on people in our lives to help us out from time to time. We might need advice to make an important decision and enjoy having the people we love around us as much as possible. But, when someone has so much self-doubt that they’re incapable of making...
psychologytoday.com
ADHD: Bottom-Up Triggers of Social Anxiety
Neuro-biologically informed methods engage the safety system of the brain and tune into neuro-biological needs. A neuroception of safety is helpful for social engagement behaviors. Neurodivergent individuals are susceptible to emotional contagion. Adult clients who present with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often describe a social anxiety spiral of thinking that leads...
KevinMD.com
We need to talk about the bullying in health care
As we continue our third year of the pandemic, there have been reports of hostile treatment directed at public health officials and medical personnel. This is escalating a crisis of burnout among health professionals, but there is an insidious, chronic hostility that lurks within hospitals between those who are supposed to be on the same team.
Psych Centra
Narcissists and housework
A partner with narcissism will try to manipulate and criticize you into doing all the housework. Here’s how to handle it. Splitting housework can be tricky even among the most easy-going of partners. After all, we all come to the table with certain expectations, habits, priorities, and energy levels.
verywellmind.com
What Is Excessive Sleeping?
Research shows that around 20% of adults in the United States experience excessive sleepiness to the point that it affects their daily functioning. Excessive daytime sleepiness most commonly occurs in older people, teenagers, and people who work shifts. If you’ve been experiencing symptoms of excessive sleepiness, that could be your body’s way of telling you that you are not getting enough sleep.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Reveal New Insight Into the Genetic Causes of Autism and ADHD
Researchers have identified new gene variants that influence your risk of ADHD and autism. In the group of neurodevelopmental disorders, ADHD and autism have a number of things in common: They are two of the most frequent child psychiatric diagnoses; both are highly heritable; and, although the fundamental symptoms vary, autism and ADHD have a large overlap in their underlying genetic origins.
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Mindfulness When Thinking About Past Events
Individuals with a history of depression can find it difficult to manage their emotions when remembering personal past events. Online mindfulness practice may help those with a depression history manage emotions in response to memories of personal past events. With sufficient mindfulness practice, individuals with a history of depression may...
Psych Centra
Abusive Relationship Therapy: Is It Helpful?
Couples therapy isn’t often recommended for abusive relationships, but individual counseling and other strategies may help. Many couples seek counseling to learn better communication, get through a rough patch, or rebuild trust and understanding. But some couples who seek couples therapy may be in an abusive relationship. Couples counseling...
psychologytoday.com
Sometimes It Gets Worse Before It Gets Better
Avoidance perpetuates anxiety and, to a certain extent, depression. Facing problems can be hard at first, but better long term. The overall strategy should be to approach problems in whatever way makes the most sense for the situation. One of the greatest struggles in therapy is reconciling the motivation to...
Comments / 0