NavyVet978
4d ago
Any money someone is doing a setup to blame conservatives. Ever time this has occurred, it was the individual that it was directed at that did this.
?TRUTH?
4d ago
This is very SAD…. Why can’t we just leave PEOPLE alone because there’s good & bad in every RACE!!!😢
Related
wflx.com
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years
A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, was arrested Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to FDLE investigators, Leslie voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in both states. Investigators said Leslie's Alaska...
wflx.com
Parkland school shooter transferred to custody of Fla. Department of Corrections
For the first time since his arrest, convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is no longer in Broward Sheriff's Office custody. Cruz was transferred to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections on Friday morning, BSO spokesman Carey Codd told WPTV. The 24-year-old mass murdered had been in BSO...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO
A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
Miami New Times
"Heartbroken": Weston Jewish Leaders React to Recent Anti-Semitic Incidents
On the morning of Oct. 5, during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, residents of a community in the City of Weston awoke to disturbing anti-Semitic and racial slurs graffitied across their neighborhood. Scrawled across sidewalks and public bathroom walls in the manicured community in Broward County's westernmost city were large...
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
Tense moments after gun-on-campus call at McArthur High School
HOLLYWOOD - Students at McArthur High in Hollywood tell CBS4 about tense moments at school after a call came in of a shooting on campus. "Security guards told us to go inside the gym, where they said there was a threat dealing with another person. It was call about a threat," one student told us. While in the gym, officers came in heavily armed another student told CBS4. 'It was like 5 police officers, all them had guns, one had a big AR," he said.Turns out it was a hoax, what's known as a "swatting" call. Not a lot of students were...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
Toddler Found Wandering Alone In West Park
Broward Sheriff's Detectives say the boy told them his name is Jayden.
WATCH THE VIDEO: Broward Hotel Guest Robbed At Gunpoint
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
thewestsidegazette.com
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach
Throwing one of South Florida’s signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale’s famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond’s nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
Gerace sues 2 Florida newspapers
Peter Gerace, Jr. is suing two south Florida newspapers for reporting he was part of a crime family in connection with his arrest in Florida. Gerace is the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga.
High School placed on lockdown after active shooter swatting call
A South Florida high school was placed on lockdown Thursday after receiving a possible swatting call of an active shooter on campus.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
wlrn.org
With soaring prices, first-time homebuyers programs pushed to irrelevance in South Florida
Since Miami-Dade County’s first time homebuyer program was created in 1995, nearly 8,000 families have received local government assistance purchasing their first homes. For years it was normal for hundreds of families to receive help making a down payment and help in finding financing for their homes. But data...
BBC
Parkland families angrily rebuke gunman in court
Families and survivors of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, have delivered emotional victim-impact statements in court. A judge will sentence the killer to life in prison this week after a jury decided last month to spare him the death penalty for the attack that left 17 people dead.
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
wflx.com
Young voters, social media could play key role in upcoming election
Many eyes are now turning to the younger generation ahead of this upcoming election as young people could make up a large number of those casting ballots this year in Palm Beach County and across Florida. According to data from Voterrecords.com, 18-to-30-year-olds make up the largest number of registered voters...
cw34.com
THRIFTY THURSDAY: Finding quality furniture without breaking the bank
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA (WPEC) — You know the old adage: 'one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!' That’s part of the inspiration for a series of reports we’re bringing you this month: Thrifty Thursdays!. South Florida's second-hand stores are full of surprises!. Only 16...
WSVN-TV
Body of missing diver found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of a missing diver has been found. The body of Vitali Kremez was found on Hollywood Beach, Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard spent days searching for the 36-year-old after he vanished off the coast, Sunday. Kremez’s body was found by people who were...
