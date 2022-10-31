HOLLYWOOD - Students at McArthur High in Hollywood tell CBS4 about tense moments at school after a call came in of a shooting on campus. "Security guards told us to go inside the gym, where they said there was a threat dealing with another person. It was call about a threat," one student told us. While in the gym, officers came in heavily armed another student told CBS4. 'It was like 5 police officers, all them had guns, one had a big AR," he said.Turns out it was a hoax, what's known as a "swatting" call. Not a lot of students were...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO