Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine points and nine rebounds. Tyler Herro, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, led the Heat with 29 points. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and Max Strus added 17 points. Miami played its second consecutive game without leading scorer Jimmy Butler (hip tightness).

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 32 MINUTES AGO