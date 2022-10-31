ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Fed announces another jumbo rate hike. Here's the impact on your finances.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday again turned to its most potent weapon for subduing inflation, with the central bank boosting rates for a sixth time in 2022. That means the cost of borrowing will continue to rise for consumers and businesses, an economic pinch that could have a major impact on your finances.
CBS News

No, the U.S. is not going to run out of diesel fuel in 25 days

A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast on Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But while inventories of diesel and gasoline are lower than they historically have been,...
CBS News

MoneyWatch: U.S. job growth slows in October

The latest jobs report shows 261,000 new jobs were added in October and the unemployment rate edged up slightly to 3.7%. The president of BancAlliance and former director of the Treasury Department's Troubled Asset Relief Program discusses what this data signals about the economy and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on how the jobs numbers could impact the midterm elections.
CBS News

What does October's strong jobs report say about the U.S. economy?

As the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7% last month, hiring across the nation continued to remained robust. Jacob Sonenshine, a markets reporter at Barron's, joined Weijia Jiang on CBS News to discuss what the recent jobs report means for the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening.
CBS News

CBS News

567K+
Followers
71K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy