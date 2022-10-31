Read full article on original website
Related
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Fed announces another jumbo rate hike. Here's the impact on your finances.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday again turned to its most potent weapon for subduing inflation, with the central bank boosting rates for a sixth time in 2022. That means the cost of borrowing will continue to rise for consumers and businesses, an economic pinch that could have a major impact on your finances.
CBS News
No, the U.S. is not going to run out of diesel fuel in 25 days
A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast on Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But while inventories of diesel and gasoline are lower than they historically have been,...
Stocks rally after report shows employers added 261,000 jobs in October
Employers added 261,000 jobs in October while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, joined CBS News to discuss the labor market in a "resilient" economy.
MoneyWatch: U.S. job growth slows in October
The latest jobs report shows 261,000 new jobs were added in October and the unemployment rate edged up slightly to 3.7%. The president of BancAlliance and former director of the Treasury Department's Troubled Asset Relief Program discusses what this data signals about the economy and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on how the jobs numbers could impact the midterm elections.
What does October's strong jobs report say about the U.S. economy?
As the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7% last month, hiring across the nation continued to remained robust. Jacob Sonenshine, a markets reporter at Barron's, joined Weijia Jiang on CBS News to discuss what the recent jobs report means for the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening.
Employers add 261,000 jobs in October despite interest rate hikes
The U.S. Department of Labor reported today U.S. employers added more than 260,000 jobs last month -- exceeding expectations. But, the unemployment rate also rose 3.7%. Daniel Zhao, a senior economist for Glassdoor, breaks own the latest jobs report.
CBS News
567K+
Followers
71K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0