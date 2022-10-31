ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Stephen Miller group’s ads on race abandon any sense of subtlety

By any fair measure, Stephen Miller was one of Donald Trump’s most controversial advisers, especially on matters related to race and immigration. I remember a Greg Sargent piece from 2019 in which he described Miller as “one of the leading figures pushing the Trump administration toward increasing venality, corruption and lawlessness.”
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
MSNBC

GOP’s Kari Lake takes a chance, pushes Affordable Care Act repeal

In Arizona’s highly competitive gubernatorial race, much of Kari Lake’s candidacy has been defined by her ridiculous election conspiracy theories and her intention to make voting even more difficult in the Grand Canyon State. But the Republican also occasionally shares her regressive policy preferences, too. HuffPost reported, for...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Despite saying he never settles cases, Trump settles another case

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump took great pride in boasting to the public that he doesn’t settle lawsuits. “I don’t settle cases,” the Republican bragged during a primary debate in 2016. “I don’t do it because that’s why I don’t get sued very often, because I don’t settle, unlike a lot of other people.”
MSNBC

Reality debunks Republican talking points on oil production

It’s no secret that gas prices have been a politically salient issue this election year, and by all appearances, Republicans are likely to fare well because many consumers aren’t pleased with what they’re paying at the pump. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, but these are the circumstances we find ourselves in.
TENNESSEE STATE
MSNBC

The GOP's mockery of Nancy Pelosi goes beyond cruelty

It’s hard to be surprised anymore by the Republican Party’s further descent into the political sewer. Yet, somehow the GOP’s response to the assault on the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still able to shock and disgust. Even when the barest modicum of common decency and empathy is required, that is, for most Republicans, a bridge too far.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Joe: Why can't most Republicans say Pelosi attack is a tragedy, bad for America?

The man accused of brutally attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told police officers at the scene that he was on "a suicide mission" and had additional targets, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses the new details and why most Republican lawmakers appear to have trouble condemning the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep. Val Demings: Marco Rubio only likes to talk about crime when it is politically advantageous

Florida U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings demolishes her opponent Marco Rubio’s attempts to campaign on crime. “If Marco Rubio is so concerned about crime why didn’t he vote for an independent commission to investigate what happened on January 6?,” Demings asks Joy Reid during The ReidOut’s special, live broadcast from the Hall on the Yard in Orlando, Florida.Nov. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Republicans hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas

With the midterms just days away, Latinos remain a crucial voting block, particularly in Texas. Morning Joe reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo travels to the state to see what was on the minds of Latino voters and to find out how the GOP is hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas.Nov. 4, 2022.
MSNBC

Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, a week after he suffered a brutal attack by an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the GOP response to the attack on Pelosi and why he says it shows the party's lack of humanity.Nov. 4, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MSNBC

Asked if he’ll accept election results, GOP’s Ron Johnson hedges

Despite his record, Sen. Ron Johnson has reason to be optimistic about re-election chances. According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, as recently as mid-September, the Wisconsin Republican had a 51% chance of winning a third term. Today, as voters prepare to overlook his many controversies, conspiracy theories, and thin legislative record, Johnson’s odds are up to 80%.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy