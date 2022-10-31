Read full article on original website
Sen. Hassan: GOP trying to buy an election denier a U.S. Senate seat
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to New Hampshire Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan who is facing off against a Trump-backed election denier, Republican Don Bolduc, in New Hampshire’s Senate race. Nov. 4, 2022.
Hillary Clinton seeks payout from Trump over bogus Russia lawsuit
Hillary Clinton knows quite well what it’s like to be at the center of a right-wing conspiracy. In fact, it’s hard to find a crazed right-wing conspiracy that doesn’t involve Clinton somehow. And I think, in that light, her efforts to recoup legal fees spent fending off...
Stephen Miller group’s ads on race abandon any sense of subtlety
By any fair measure, Stephen Miller was one of Donald Trump’s most controversial advisers, especially on matters related to race and immigration. I remember a Greg Sargent piece from 2019 in which he described Miller as “one of the leading figures pushing the Trump administration toward increasing venality, corruption and lawlessness.”
Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
The attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband shows women — and democracy — remain in danger
The recent attack on Paul Pelosi, and attempted assault of his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the latest horrific episode in a rising tide of violent threats against women in positions of power. Such hostility and aggression against elected women can no longer be attributed to lone, deranged individuals....
Glenn Youngkin's teacher snitch line in Virginia is finally dead
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin still doesn’t want to reveal all of the reports — and fictitious reports — sent to the tip line he created for parents to snitch on educators who teach “divisive” topics. But after a settlement with a coalition of news organizations...
GOP’s Kari Lake takes a chance, pushes Affordable Care Act repeal
In Arizona’s highly competitive gubernatorial race, much of Kari Lake’s candidacy has been defined by her ridiculous election conspiracy theories and her intention to make voting even more difficult in the Grand Canyon State. But the Republican also occasionally shares her regressive policy preferences, too. HuffPost reported, for...
Despite saying he never settles cases, Trump settles another case
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump took great pride in boasting to the public that he doesn’t settle lawsuits. “I don’t settle cases,” the Republican bragged during a primary debate in 2016. “I don’t do it because that’s why I don’t get sued very often, because I don’t settle, unlike a lot of other people.”
Reality debunks Republican talking points on oil production
It’s no secret that gas prices have been a politically salient issue this election year, and by all appearances, Republicans are likely to fare well because many consumers aren’t pleased with what they’re paying at the pump. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, but these are the circumstances we find ourselves in.
The GOP's mockery of Nancy Pelosi goes beyond cruelty
It’s hard to be surprised anymore by the Republican Party’s further descent into the political sewer. Yet, somehow the GOP’s response to the assault on the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still able to shock and disgust. Even when the barest modicum of common decency and empathy is required, that is, for most Republicans, a bridge too far.
Evan McMullin is building a ‘cross-partisan’ coalition to unseat GOP Sen. Lee
Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin is running against Utah Senator Mike Lee, who voted to overturn the 2020 election. Evan McMullin tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that his race is “ground zero for the defense of American democracy.”Nov. 3, 2022.
Joe: Why can't most Republicans say Pelosi attack is a tragedy, bad for America?
The man accused of brutally attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told police officers at the scene that he was on "a suicide mission" and had additional targets, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses the new details and why most Republican lawmakers appear to have trouble condemning the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
Rep. Val Demings: Marco Rubio only likes to talk about crime when it is politically advantageous
Florida U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings demolishes her opponent Marco Rubio’s attempts to campaign on crime. “If Marco Rubio is so concerned about crime why didn’t he vote for an independent commission to investigate what happened on January 6?,” Demings asks Joy Reid during The ReidOut’s special, live broadcast from the Hall on the Yard in Orlando, Florida.Nov. 4, 2022.
Republicans hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas
With the midterms just days away, Latinos remain a crucial voting block, particularly in Texas. Morning Joe reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo travels to the state to see what was on the minds of Latino voters and to find out how the GOP is hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas.Nov. 4, 2022.
'A moment that was lost': Why GOP leaders should have united against Pelosi attack
Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod discusses the GOP response to the attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband and why Republicans missed a chance to unite with Democrats and hold a joint press conference denouncing the violence.Nov. 4, 2022.
GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions
Chris Hayes: “Imagine a girl having to go down to townhall for a hearing, standing at a microphone to explain to a panel of community members how she got pregnant from incest. This is the reality...these calls for exceptions to make abortion bans seem less invasive.”Nov. 5, 2022.
Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, a week after he suffered a brutal attack by an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the GOP response to the attack on Pelosi and why he says it shows the party's lack of humanity.Nov. 4, 2022.
Asked if he’ll accept election results, GOP’s Ron Johnson hedges
Despite his record, Sen. Ron Johnson has reason to be optimistic about re-election chances. According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, as recently as mid-September, the Wisconsin Republican had a 51% chance of winning a third term. Today, as voters prepare to overlook his many controversies, conspiracy theories, and thin legislative record, Johnson’s odds are up to 80%.
Watch full: President Biden's remarks on protecting democracy
President Joe Biden called the midterms a “defining moment” for democracy as voter intimidation and political violence loom over the upcoming elections. Nov. 3, 2022.
Rep. Slotkin: Liz Cheney and I disagree on many issues but we agree on preserving democracy
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., discusses Rep. Liz Cheney's endorsement of her, the issues that are top of mind for Michigan voters ahead of the midterms and what is her message to voters.Nov. 2, 2022.
