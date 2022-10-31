Read full article on original website
Jeanne Rossow
4d ago
I want him in prison for a very very long time...if here legally. if not, prison, then deport immediately
Reply(1)
5
Related
wogx.com
Mom reunites with family that tried to save her and her son following deadly DUI crash
TAVARES, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a man accused of hitting and killing a five-year-old boy in Lake County over the weekend will now be facing manslaughter charges. Daksh Wadhwa is also charged with DUI, cocaine possession, and for bringing contraband into jail. Wadhwa had originally been let...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of crashing into multiple cars during high-speed chase
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested after he crashed into several cars across Brevard County during a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car Tuesday. Police said they attempted to stop 36-year-old Robert Lee Ramon Strachan of Titusville along the A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway at 12:06 p.m. in response to a reported stolen 2021 white Chevy Silverado.
wogx.com
Mother says Florida man accused of killing her 5-year-old son in DUI crash was her classmate
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspected drunk driver turned himself in on Wednesday after a second arrest warrant for DUI manslaughter was issued following a crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Lake County. Authorities said Daksh Wadhwa, 30, now faces a manslaughter charge for the death of the 5-year-old...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Mass of motorcycles, ATVs take over Florida streets
Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. New bodycam video from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed the swarm of motorcycles. In the video, the deputy said some of the riders were doing wheelies and driving recklessly.
wogx.com
Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with children inside
A Florida man's been arrested after he was found unconscious and unresponsive in his car with two young children inside.
WESH
Horrific Florida crash leaves 5 dead, including 1-year-old
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a devastating crash that left five people dead in Hillsborough County. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a collision involving an SUV, a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
wogx.com
Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states
Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states. Investigators said a family of seven was inside their Florida home when the driver of a Ford Explorer purposely crashed through a porch, then the front door, and into the kitchen. A woman who lives at the residence said three adults and four children were inside at the time.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school. Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.
Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
fox35orlando.com
Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Do you recognize these two people? The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are suspected of using a distraction-style tactic to steal an elderly woman's purse at a Publix supermarket recently. According to deputies, the two people in the photo above entered the Publix on SW...
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Rip current risk at Florida beaches this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Rain: 20%-a few fast moving showers from the coast into the interior. Increasing Northeast winds will make for hazardous weekend seas and rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Outside of the coastal issues, weather locally looks decent this weekend. Don't rule out a shower or two blowing by in the breeze, chances look low at 20%. Winds over the weekend will be in the 15-20mph range, higher gusts along the coast.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
6 shot at Florida nightclub, deputies say
Six people were shot at a Florida nightclub Saturday morning, according to deputies.
wogx.com
'I just did what I hope anyone else would do': Air Force Staff Sgt. helps rescue motorcyclist after crash
Of all the people you’d want nearby during an emergency, an Air Force Staff Sergeant is a pretty good option. That’s what happened in Clermont Monday night. The hero jumped in to help after a crash and knew exactly what to do.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical disturbance could impact Florida: What you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic with the potential to become a tropical system that could have impacts on Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team says this potential system could move near or on top of Florida early next week. The system...
wogx.com
Apple AirTag credited for reuniting lost dog with its owner
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog and its owner are reunited, and it's all thanks to an Apple AirTag. Rocky's owner, Denise Huertas, was taking out the trash on Thursday, October 20, in her Orlando neighborhood. She said about an hour later, she realized her six-pound Yorkshire Terrier was missing. "I ran and got my phone because they have an AirTag, so when I looked at the location, the location said about 20 minutes away," she said.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida residents, visitors urged to stay off beaches ahead of storm
Hurricanes have been brewing in the Atlantic over the past week. Although Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin had no impact on Florida, a new disturbance is heating up in the Atlantic — and could possibly impact parts of Florida. With a chance of the storm hitting Florida, officials in...
Comments / 4