CBS Philly

Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close. Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves. "It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about. "I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something,"...
CBS News

Live: Hear from Phillies' Rob Thomson before trip to Houston

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It wasn't the homestand we hoped for, but the Fightins' still have a chance to turn this series around. The World Series is headed back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday, and potentially Game 7 on Sunday. The Phillies lost two of three games at home...
CBS Philly

Venezuelan restaurant in Society Hill is a Phillies favorite

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - From the streets of Venezuela to 4th Street in Philadelphia, the smell and the sizzle of freshly made cachapas is what's bringing Phillies players to Puyero Venezuelan Flavor. "Baseball in Venezuela is the main sport, so there are several players on the Phillies and have played on the Phillies throughout the years," Puyero Venezuelan Flavor co-owner Gil Arends said. Two of those players are Venezuelan Phillies pitchers Ranger Suarez and Jose Antonio Alvarado. They both are getting a taste of home while they're in the states representing their country on the diamond. "When you see that...
The Associated Press

Union hoping to do their part for Philadelphia on Saturday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first MLS Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Football Club. Later that day, the Phillies will try to stay alive in the World Series and force a deciding game when they face the Houston Astros in Game 6. “It’s really going well in Philadelphia right now,” goalkeeper Blake said. “There’s also pressure, but we have to deal with that. It’s a great time to be part of Philly sport, and yeah, we’re in a good spot. Hopefully we can really bring it over the line.” It will be first time since 1980 that two Philly teams are making concurrent title runs. The Flyers lost to the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup finals and the 76ers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals that year. Both series went six games.
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win

The Philadelphia 76ers finally returned home after a four-game road trip. Following their win over the Indiana Pacers last Monday, the Sixers went up North to face the Toronto Raptors for two-straight games before paying a visit to the Chicago Bulls. This week, the Sixers ended their trip on Monday...
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies, Eagles fans unite against Houston teams

LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — Philadelphia fans had the rare chance to double-dip Thursday night against Houston teams. The Phillies took on the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park, and the Eagles hoped to bring home a win against the Texans. Anyone who...
Phillymag.com

Malcolm Jenkins Says the Eagles Will Win the NFC East

The Super Bowl-winning former Eagles safety talks NoLibs margaritas, underpaid teachers, and a novel idea to make football games better. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. My full name is … Malcolm Damari Jenkins. I’m named...
