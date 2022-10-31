LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first MLS Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Football Club. Later that day, the Phillies will try to stay alive in the World Series and force a deciding game when they face the Houston Astros in Game 6. “It’s really going well in Philadelphia right now,” goalkeeper Blake said. “There’s also pressure, but we have to deal with that. It’s a great time to be part of Philly sport, and yeah, we’re in a good spot. Hopefully we can really bring it over the line.” It will be first time since 1980 that two Philly teams are making concurrent title runs. The Flyers lost to the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup finals and the 76ers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals that year. Both series went six games.

