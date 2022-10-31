Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan
The tense moment happened after Houston's 7-0 loss in World Series Game 3 Tuesday night. This is what he had to say about the f-bomb-laden exchange in Philadelphia.
Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close. Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves. "It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about. "I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something,"...
Phillies Star’s Wife Buys Another 100 Beers for Fans
Jayme Hoskins already had bought 50 beers for fans at Tuesday’s 7–0 Philadelphia win.
CBS News
Live: Hear from Phillies' Rob Thomson before trip to Houston
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It wasn't the homestand we hoped for, but the Fightins' still have a chance to turn this series around. The World Series is headed back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday, and potentially Game 7 on Sunday. The Phillies lost two of three games at home...
Venezuelan restaurant in Society Hill is a Phillies favorite
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - From the streets of Venezuela to 4th Street in Philadelphia, the smell and the sizzle of freshly made cachapas is what's bringing Phillies players to Puyero Venezuelan Flavor. "Baseball in Venezuela is the main sport, so there are several players on the Phillies and have played on the Phillies throughout the years," Puyero Venezuelan Flavor co-owner Gil Arends said. Two of those players are Venezuelan Phillies pitchers Ranger Suarez and Jose Antonio Alvarado. They both are getting a taste of home while they're in the states representing their country on the diamond. "When you see that...
Philadelphia Eagles with a perfect nod to Phillies on Twitter
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Astros, 7-0, on Tuesday in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 and their social media team took notice of the victory and final score. Well played.
Union hoping to do their part for Philadelphia on Saturday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first MLS Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Football Club. Later that day, the Phillies will try to stay alive in the World Series and force a deciding game when they face the Houston Astros in Game 6. “It’s really going well in Philadelphia right now,” goalkeeper Blake said. “There’s also pressure, but we have to deal with that. It’s a great time to be part of Philly sport, and yeah, we’re in a good spot. Hopefully we can really bring it over the line.” It will be first time since 1980 that two Philly teams are making concurrent title runs. The Flyers lost to the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup finals and the 76ers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals that year. Both series went six games.
Fans line up early for Game 4 including daughter of original Phillie Phanatic
Madison Raymond was one of the thousands who attended the game. She's the daughter of the original Phillie Phanatic.
Yardbarker
Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win
The Philadelphia 76ers finally returned home after a four-game road trip. Following their win over the Indiana Pacers last Monday, the Sixers went up North to face the Toronto Raptors for two-straight games before paying a visit to the Chicago Bulls. This week, the Sixers ended their trip on Monday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies, Eagles fans unite against Houston teams
LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — Philadelphia fans had the rare chance to double-dip Thursday night against Houston teams. The Phillies took on the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park, and the Eagles hoped to bring home a win against the Texans. Anyone who...
Philadelphia’s pole-climbing tradition goes beyond major league fandom
When Philly teams win big and fans celebrate in the streets, you’re going to see people climb poles. But the unsanctioned practice actually goes beyond major league fandom. The Italian Market Festival has made it a welcome competition for decades.
Phillies vs. Astros, Eagles vs. Texans: Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip
Philly vs. Houston: This is the seventh time a World Series and NFL game take place on the same day, involving the same two metro areas, and first since 2011.
Philadelphia 76ers prop bets: 6 props for Sixers vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back on Friday when they play host to the New York Knicks after they fell at home to the Washington Wizards. The Knicks are a tougher team and they will give Philadelphia their challenges, especially given how shorthanded the Sixers are at the moment.
WATCH: Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman Cusses Out Eagles Fans at Thursday Night Football Game
When your team is 8-0, you get to enjoy a little fun. That’s how Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman handled a hilarious sign during the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans this week. Philadelphia owns a perfect this season, the last-remaining undefeated team in...
Phillymag.com
Malcolm Jenkins Says the Eagles Will Win the NFC East
The Super Bowl-winning former Eagles safety talks NoLibs margaritas, underpaid teachers, and a novel idea to make football games better. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. My full name is … Malcolm Damari Jenkins. I’m named...
Comments / 0