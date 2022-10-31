ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

PFF grades: Michigan football's top 10 defensive players from Week 9 win vs. MSU

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Wolverines’ defense flat-out dominated Michigan State on Saturday.

Michigan took care of the Spartans 29-7 in Week 9 and it was Jim Harbaugh’s first win against Mel Tucker since he took the job at Michigan State.

The maize and blue allowed seven points in the first half and then MSU couldn’t get anything going once it came out of the tunnel after halftime. The Spartans had three straight three-and-outs to being the third quarter and the last one resulted in a ‘trouble with the snap’ moment from the Spartans punt team.

Michigan sacked Payton Thorne twice and Rod Moore secured an interception.

It was an inspiring performance from the Michigan defense. If you were wondering which 10 Michigan players graded out the highest on the defensive side of the ball, we have you covered.

Here are the top 10 Wolverines that graded out the highest after a Week 9 win vs. MSU. Grading is from Pro Football Focus and we have a 15-snap minimum to make the list.

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

9

Michael Barrett (66.0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

8

Mazi Smith (67.1)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

7

Mason Graham (68.2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

6

Will Johnson (72.9)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5

Junior Colson (73.0)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

4

DJ Turner (74.8)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

3

Mike Morris (78.1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2

Mike Sainristil (79.0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

1

Rod Moore (90.8)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rod Moore #19 of the Michigan Wolverines talk during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

49 snaps

