Gemon Green’s parents to press charges against MSU players

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhySk_0itA9l4P00

More consequences are potentially coming for some of the Michigan State players involved in Saturday night’s tunnel incident.

Thus far, four of the players that had attacked Michigan cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows have been suspended immediately and indefinitely by the MSU program as the Spartans begin to sort things out. However, the two unidentified players who were seen bludgeoning cornerback Gemon Green could be in even more of a world of hurt.

According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, Green’s parents will indeed press charges in the MSU players involved in hurting their son. Other charges could be filed by other entities, such as the state, but that’s notable that charges will be filed in one way or the other.

More on this story as it develops.

