Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
papermag.com
Nick Lachey Reacts to Claim That 'Love Is Blind' Edits Out Black Women
Nick Lachey has finally responded to Lauren Speed saying that Love Is Blind edits out Black women. "I don't like how LIB be cutting all the Black women," Speed alleged in a tweet from October 26, in which she also asked why the five Black female contestants were "always in the trailer but not the show." And to take things a step further, the star also went on to say that while "it's slim pickings," about 85% of them couples are forced move forward for "entertainment purposes," before adding that the producers "could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show."
Taylor Swift ‘Enjoys’ That Her Fans Tease Her for Being Cryptic
Taylor Swift has a unique relationship with her 'Swifties,' even if they tease her for always leaving Easter eggs. Here's what the 'Midnights' artist said about her fans.
papermag.com
Why Don't We's Daniel Seavey Is Ready to Open Up
As one-fifth of the popular boy band Why Don't We, Daniel Seavey still found a way to shine. The 23-year-old singer, songwriter and producer's fingerprints can be found all over the group's last record, The Good Times and the Bad Ones, prior to their hiatus announcement in July of this year. Armed with a lifetime's worth of experiences traveling the world as well as his keen ear for melodies spread across over 20 instruments, Seavey is ready to emancipate himself as he embarks on a solo career.
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
papermag.com
Gia Woods Is the Hollywood Pop Girl
Like all Hollywood gossip, there’s two sides to every story — and for Gia Woods, there’s two volumes. Heartbreak County recounts the pop star’s experiences in the City of Angels, capturing the extreme highs and lows of Los Angeles life across two releases. Where Vol. 1 scratched the surface between lust (“Next Girlfriend”) and glamour (“Fame Kills”), Vol. 2 showcases a “deeper, more raw side” to the artist. “It’s the messy, slutty party phase you go through to forget you’re hurting,” she says. “It’s sexy, but also real.”
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Taylor Swift Takes on Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors and More on ‘Midnights’ Album
Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” is here, and there is a lot to unpack. She had previously shared that the tracks were "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams." Among the tracks is one that addresses...
Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release
Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
seventeen.com
Taylor Swift Is Now the First Artist Ever to Take Over the Entire Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100
Best believe Taylor Swift is still bejeweled when she drops new music. A week after releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, Swift has made history as the first artist ever to claim every top 10 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 song chart. She now surpasses Drake, who claimed nine spots in the top 10 for a week back in September 2021, and Madonna, who previously held the title for the most top 10 hits among women. Another noticeable feat? There are no male artists currently charting in the Billboard top 10 thanks to the massive success of Midnights.
Ed Sheeran Teases New Album While Filming Secret Music Video
The "Bad Habits" singer celebrated a career milestone by teasing his new project.
papermag.com
MorMor Ponders Life and Love on 'Here It Goes Again'
Seth Nyquist, better known as MorMor, is one of Canada’s most daring indie exports. Unafraid to tackle the good, the bad and the existential, the musician’s ear for bright pop melodies don’t sacrifice the intensity of his pen. As he prepares for the release of his debut, Semblance, he pulls back the curtain on his final preview, “Here It Goes Again.”
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Success Could ‘Trigger People,’ Says Celebrity Psychic
A celebrity psychic and aura reader said Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album success could “trigger people.”
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Features a Rotation of Unique Opening Acts
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' kicks off in 2023. The artist shared who will be opening for her during the tour, and it's quite a mix of up-and-comers and established musicians.
papermag.com
MJ Nebreda Heats Things Up At III Points
Miami-based artist MJ Nebreda is heating up. A rising talent within the up-and-coming generation of queer artists breathing new life into the Perreo club sound, the producer and singer of Venezuelan and Peruvian descent is making waves with releases on Channel Tres and JPEGMAFIA-signed label GODMODE and writing credits on La Goony Chonga's forthcoming EP.
papermag.com
Bob the Drag Queen Is an Immovable Force on 'BLACK'
Since winning the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen has catapulted into a renaissance queen of sorts. From comedian to social media darling to one of the most recognizable drag queens in the world, Bob has done it all while recognizing the importance of these milestones in relation to being Black. Black and Brown LGBTQ+ people navigate the world with a different set of priorities, fears and rules, and Bob does not take any of that lightly.
