Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
NBA Round-up: New York Knicks snap three game losing streak in nail-biter against 76ers, while Warriors loss to Pelicans after resting starters
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left for the visiting New York Knicks, who overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Julius Randle (17...
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a four-game absence because of a concussion and reserve Larry Nance Jr. scored 20 points for the Pelicans, including several fourth-quarter dunks that kept Golden State at bay. CJ McCollum scored 20 points and Zion Williamson added 16 for New Orleans. Jordan Poole had 20 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Kevon Looney was the only regular starter in uniform for Golden State’s second game in two nights at the end of a winless five-game trip. The Warriors are 3-7 overall. Among Western Conference teams, only Houston (1-8) has more losses.
Doncic's 30-point streak hits 8 games as Mavs beat Raptors
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-110 on Friday night. The only other NBA player to score 30 or more points in the first eight games of a season was Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in the first eight of the 1959-60 season and the first 23 of 1962-63. Doncic played 37 minutes and passed the 30-point mark with 18.7 seconds left in the third quarter on a turnaround fadeaway jumper. It was a balanced night for the 23-year-old superstar: 10 for 15 from the floor, 3 for 6 from downtown, 12 for 14 at the free throw line, eight rebounds and six assists. That included one assist on a spin move through a double team, one basket following a flurry of dribbles between his legs, a hook shot to cap the 16-2 run beginning the second half and the floater late in the third period.
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 2 p.m. Central TV: ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
Clemson vs. Notre Dame score prediction by computer model
Clemson and Notre Dame square off on Saturday from the House that Rockne Built with the Tigers' ACC title and College Football Playoff hopes on the line. Coming into the game, Clemson owns the No. 4 position in the CFP top 25 rankings and seemingly in position to make the semifinal just by not ...
College football picks for Week 10: Predictions from Football Power Index
Week 10 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our final picks and predictions for what should be a very impactful weekend of games. That includes a major matchup between Georgia and Tennessee for what appears to be the right to represent the East Division in the SEC ...
Comments / 0