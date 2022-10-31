ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a four-game absence because of a concussion and reserve Larry Nance Jr. scored 20 points for the Pelicans, including several fourth-quarter dunks that kept Golden State at bay. CJ McCollum scored 20 points and Zion Williamson added 16 for New Orleans. Jordan Poole had 20 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Kevon Looney was the only regular starter in uniform for Golden State’s second game in two nights at the end of a winless five-game trip. The Warriors are 3-7 overall. Among Western Conference teams, only Houston (1-8) has more losses.
The Associated Press

Doncic's 30-point streak hits 8 games as Mavs beat Raptors

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-110 on Friday night. The only other NBA player to score 30 or more points in the first eight games of a season was Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in the first eight of the 1959-60 season and the first 23 of 1962-63. Doncic played 37 minutes and passed the 30-point mark with 18.7 seconds left in the third quarter on a turnaround fadeaway jumper. It was a balanced night for the 23-year-old superstar: 10 for 15 from the floor, 3 for 6 from downtown, 12 for 14 at the free throw line, eight rebounds and six assists. That included one assist on a spin move through a double team, one basket following a flurry of dribbles between his legs, a hook shot to cap the 16-2 run beginning the second half and the floater late in the third period.
