Houston Happens – Plenty of tricks and treats happening on Halloween!

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Trick or Treat! Houston Happens is telling you everything you need to know from tasty treats, to spooky forecasts, and hopefully another Astros win!

Adam “Freddy” Krueger joins the show to gives the World Series forecast for games three through five. Astros have the chance to sweep in Philly beginning tonight.

Plus, walk off all the candy and other treats with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s . The walk takes place this Saturday, November 5, and Christine Howard tells us everything you need to know!

Also, we’re saying goodbye to October and hello to November with Camp for All. Pat Sorrells, President and CEO, talks about National Caregivers Month and Epilepsy Awareness Month.

Now is also a good time to start planting. The Arbor Day Foundation talks to us about when and where, as well as what kind of trees to plant in out area.

Join us for Houston Happens!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.