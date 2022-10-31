Read full article on original website
BPAC Presents Free Screening of “Outta the Muck”
CLEVELAND, Miss.— The Bologna Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is proud to present a free community screening of “Outta the Muck” on Thursday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. in the BPAC Recital Hall. Immediately following the screening there will be a Q&A with the filmmaker. The “muck” here refers to the rich soil in the small south Florida town of Pahokee, where folks fish, hunt rabbits, and play a whole lotta football.
Delta State’s Office of Student Life Announces 2022 Homecoming Parade
CLEVELAND, Miss.— The Delta State University Office of Student Life is proud to announce the 2022 Delta State Homecoming Parade to honor this year’s 90th homecoming celebration. The parade will begin on the university campus at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5. The parade will make its way down Fifth Avenue, turning left onto Court Street, then left again onto Sharpe Street and a final left onto Highway 8 before returning to campus. The Office of Student Life would like to invite the community to join in and enjoy the parade festivities.
