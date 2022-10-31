CLEVELAND, Miss.— The Delta State University Office of Student Life is proud to announce the 2022 Delta State Homecoming Parade to honor this year’s 90th homecoming celebration. The parade will begin on the university campus at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5. The parade will make its way down Fifth Avenue, turning left onto Court Street, then left again onto Sharpe Street and a final left onto Highway 8 before returning to campus. The Office of Student Life would like to invite the community to join in and enjoy the parade festivities.

CLEVELAND, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO