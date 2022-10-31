Read full article on original website
Loudoun Supervisors Zone Dulles Airport to Allow Solar
Loudoun supervisors have voted to rezone Dulles International Airport from a long outdated residential use to an industrial district, a step toward permitting an 835-acre, 100-megawatt solar array at the airport. They showed less interest in a push from environmental groups to build most of those solar panels atop existing...
Letter: Lloyd McCliggott, Philomont
Editor: Recently, your publication has brought to light the funding dilemma facing Loudoun County taxpayers. As the Board of Supervisors develop the future budgets for the county, revenues are projected to stagnate or even disappear, resulting in higher tax bills for county residents. The BOS continues to approve massive development within the county (One Loudoun comes to mind) with the cost of infrastructure passed off to existing taxpayers thru higher taxes. This has to stop.
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals. There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store...
Letter: Kevin A. Noll, Loudoun Broadband Alliance
Access to the internet at broadband speeds is an essential tool for everyday modern life and success in business. Lack of broadband service in Loudoun County has been an issue for far too long and has negatively impacted businesses and families in the county even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Purcellville Council Opposes Rt. 690 Connection, Fields Farm Lighting
Purcellville Town Council members told Loudoun County staff members they want a playground but no Mayfair Crown Drive extension at Fields Farm at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2. Council members said that they did not want Route 690 to connect to Mayfair Crown Drive, per the results of a survey recently sent out to residents in the Mayfair neighborhood. There was some discussion Wednesday on whether to connect an access road for emergency vehicles since currently there is only one point of ingress and egress to the neighborhood.
Loudoun Supervisors To Consider Food Composting Drop-Off at Landfill
County supervisors during this year’s budget talks will consider a pilot program to let residents compost food waste at the county landfill, and expand its yard waste program. County staff members estimated the two programs, one for vegetative waste and one for food waste, would cost $105,000 to start...
School Division Looks to Support SWAM Businesses with New Policy
Loudoun County Public Schools is one step closer to implementing a new policy that supports business owned by women, minorities, and veterans with service-connected disabilities. Policy 4360 was created to ensure the division is making efforts to support those businesses small women-owned and minority-owned or SWAM businesses, along with those...
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
Culpeper acquires H.M. Stauffer & Sons
Culpeper Wood Preservers, the manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, has acquired H. M. Stauffer & Sons. Based in Leola, Pa., H.M. Stauffer & Sons is a fourth-generation family business founded in 1890. The company was initially a coal, lumber, and feed supplier servicing Lancaster, Pa. In the 1960s, H.M. Stauffer...
Loudoun Habitat Earns Certifications, Launches R.E.D. Campaign
Loudoun Habitat for Humanity has become a certified Housing Plus Aging in Place and Veterans Build Affiliate through Habitat for Humanity International. Housing Plus Aging in Place is an international initiative that uses a holistic, person-centered approach to home repairs and modifications that can be utilized with older adults, veterans, and persons with disabilities so that they can affordably choose where and how they age.
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
Letter: Peter Weeks, Friends of the Blue Ridge Mountains
Editor: The current Loudoun Zoning Ordinance does not adequately protect our mountain resources from over-development. Following careful analysis of the draft ordinance, which was circulated for public comment in the spring/summer of 2022, we have four major concerns:. • Inadequate Definition – The definition of the Mountain Overlay District must...
SCAN Honors 100WomenStrong at Annual Gala
Stop Child Abuse Now or SCAN of Northern Virginia, a child abuse prevention nonprofit organization, recognized its Loudoun nonprofit 100WomenStrong with the 2022 Cleary Award at the annual Toast to Hope Gala at Army Navy Country Club on Friday, Oct. 28. The evening also set a new record for the...
Why I Love Loudoun– Todd Morrison, owner of Dawson Gap Farm, Hillsboro
In 2009, Todd and Melissa Morrison bought a 17-acre farm in the shadow of Short Hill Mountain near Hillsboro to grow healthy, all natural foods to feed their growing family of six children. They named it Dawson Gap Farm and from humble beginnings—a few laying hens in 2011 – they now produce grass fed, non-GMO, chemical free eggs, chicken, pork, beef and Thanksgiving turkeys for local markets. To order your turkey direct from the source, go to dawsongap.com.
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes
Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling to get almost 150,000 voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars are...
Comcast could come to Washington County area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
