(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect is charged following an investigation into an injury accident in Council Bluffs earlier this year. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-old Evaristo Javier Garcia surrendered to authorities at the Pottawattamie County Jail Friday morning on warrants for two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle. Garcia is charged in connection with an August 21 incident on southbound Interstate 29, in which the suspect allegedly drove a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed, and rear-ended a Chevy S-10 truck driven by 51-year-old Dorothy Drelicharz. Authorities say Garcia's vehicle traveled at more than 150 mph in a 70 mph zone. The collision caused both vehicles to lose control and crash.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO