Glenwood, IA

kmaland.com

Suspect charged in Council Bluffs injury accident

(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect is charged following an investigation into an injury accident in Council Bluffs earlier this year. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-old Evaristo Javier Garcia surrendered to authorities at the Pottawattamie County Jail Friday morning on warrants for two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle. Garcia is charged in connection with an August 21 incident on southbound Interstate 29, in which the suspect allegedly drove a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed, and rear-ended a Chevy S-10 truck driven by 51-year-old Dorothy Drelicharz. Authorities say Garcia's vehicle traveled at more than 150 mph in a 70 mph zone. The collision caused both vehicles to lose control and crash.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in Mills County

(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021,...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Arrested on a warrant for OWI was 54-year-old Richard James Linfor, of Shenandoah. Linfor was arrested Monday and held on $1,000 bond. 49-year-old Bryan Jay Anderson, of Omaha, was arrested Monday on a Warrant for Violation of Probation. He was...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County suspect booked on theft, drug charges

(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Arrest Report

(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports several arrests. 23-year-old Alberto Diaz, of Omaha, was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear. 25-year-old Brandon William Henderson, of Harlan, faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Valid Driver’s License, Prohibited Acts, Possession of Drug. Paraphernalia, Eluding,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

Officials investigate inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of the Douglas County Department released a statement Thursday night confirming the death of an inmate. It’s reported Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday afternoon. The release states she was serving a charge for refusing a request to leave.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

OWI arrest in Page County

(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man was given almost three years in prison for having a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Rodrik Stone was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday as a felon in possession of a firearm. Stone received 33 months’ imprisonment and will be on a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
KROC News

Police Error Might’ve Cost Capture of Alleged Iowa Serial Killer

New details about a chilling case involving a possible Iowa serial killer are coming to light. We have been sharing details about this developing case in Western Iowa. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey killed anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the course of three decades.
THURMAN, IA
kmaland.com

Montgomery County traffic stop nets two arrests

(Red Oak) -- Two suspects face drug charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Angela Kay Rolling of Glenwood was arrested late Tuesday evening for possession of methamphetamine--1st offense, while 47-year-old Brent William Michael of Malvern was arrested for possession of marijuana--1st offense. Both suspects were arrested after the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 34 and A Avenue shortly before midnight. During the traffic stop, Montgomery County K-9 Bane alerted on the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Thieves trick victim with pushpin plot

OMAHA, Neb. — Two crooks used a creative ploy to trap their victim. What they did should be a lesson for the rest of us to always be on our guard. Fortunately, cameras captured the suspects in this case — only KETV Crime Stoppers can show you the pictures.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

northwestmoinfo.com

Skidmore Woman Hurt In Thursday Morning Accident

A Skidmore woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning in Atchison County. The Highway Patrol says 810-year-old Skidmore resident Joyce R. Strough was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu on Missouri Route 46 at the intersection with U.S. Route 59 about one mile south of the City of Fairfax at 5:45 A.M. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.
SKIDMORE, MO

