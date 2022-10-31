ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Molina Healthcare buys former Passport site at 18th and Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — California health insurer Molina Healthcare has finally taken ownership of the former Passport headquarters site at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville, more than two years after Molina inherited the remnants of Passport Health Plan. The prominent west Louisville site was donated to city...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Rural voters adjusting to Kentucky's new 3-day early voting period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday was day two of Kentucky's first-ever three-day early voting period, and residents in some of the state's rural counties are taking advantage of the flexible schedule. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IARP sets 10 a.m. release for Louisville decision, news conference at 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Judgment day has come for the University of Louisville men’s basketball program. An Independent Accountability Review Panel is set to rule on violations committed by the program in the college basketball pay-for-play scandal. The ruling, expected at 10 a.m., will be the final word...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says new job listing focused on consent decree is 'anticipatory' as federal investigation winds down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last April, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a sweeping federal investigation of the Louisville Metro Police Department's policing and practices, a response to several high-profile police conduct issues over the years. These federal probes typically result in a consent decree, a contract for targeted, specific...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
BARDSTOWN, KY

