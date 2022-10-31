Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
Molina Healthcare buys former Passport site at 18th and Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — California health insurer Molina Healthcare has finally taken ownership of the former Passport headquarters site at 18th Street and Broadway in west Louisville, more than two years after Molina inherited the remnants of Passport Health Plan. The prominent west Louisville site was donated to city...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare provides update on west Louisville hospital, names chief administrative officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As construction equipment, piles of rocks, and "Opening 2024" signs all show promise of a soon-to-be hospital in Louisville's West End, Norton Healthcare said its west Louisville hospital is being built on the foundation of what community members want to see in their backyard. Norton Healthcare...
wdrb.com
Small towns reaping benefits of Kentucky film tax incentives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives. Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
wdrb.com
Rural voters adjusting to Kentucky's new 3-day early voting period
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday was day two of Kentucky's first-ever three-day early voting period, and residents in some of the state's rural counties are taking advantage of the flexible schedule. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election...
wdrb.com
Some in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections eligible to vote after resolution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people in custody at Metro Corrections are now eligible to vote in the midterm elections with an absentee ballot after Louisville Metro Council passed a resolution in October. Keyius Malone, 22, is voting for the first time, and he'll be casting his ballot behind bars.
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
wdrb.com
JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
wdrb.com
Metro Councilman applauds LMPD's return to pre-pandemic response practices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the last year, several businesses in downtown Louisville have experienced robberies. And as a response, Louisville Metro Police will begin resuming its normal duties. In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walked back on special orders...
wdrb.com
Bullitt East High School keeps the tradition alive with their annual Fall Festival
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky (WDRB) --Bullitt East High School (BEHS) presents their annual Fall Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by to see how they were preparing for the day. This festival hosted by BEHS' Beta Club & National Honor Society gets bigger every year to give back to the community and the students.
wdrb.com
IARP sets 10 a.m. release for Louisville decision, news conference at 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Judgment day has come for the University of Louisville men’s basketball program. An Independent Accountability Review Panel is set to rule on violations committed by the program in the college basketball pay-for-play scandal. The ruling, expected at 10 a.m., will be the final word...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Public Works asking for help in stopping illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand. Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue. But the sold waste enforcement team...
wdrb.com
LMPD says new job listing focused on consent decree is 'anticipatory' as federal investigation winds down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last April, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a sweeping federal investigation of the Louisville Metro Police Department's policing and practices, a response to several high-profile police conduct issues over the years. These federal probes typically result in a consent decree, a contract for targeted, specific...
wdrb.com
FBI seeking man wanted for $1 million wire fraud involving Louisville business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted accused of stealing more than $1 million of high-end goods from a Louisville business. According to a social media post by FBI Louisville, federal authorities are looking for James Stewart, Jr. Stewart is...
wdrb.com
Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
wdrb.com
Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
wdrb.com
UofL Health doctor offers tips to adjust sleep schedule for Daylight Saving Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clocks are turning back this weekend as Daylight Saving time comes to an end. At 2 a.m. Sunday, we'll turn our clocks back one hour. Dr. Courtney Minor, with UofL Health, said people can start making small changes to their routines to prepare for what the change can do to their sleep schedule.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown's Movie Palace to close, leaving only 1 movie theater in Hardin County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Movie Palace, an entertainment staple in Elizabethtown, is closing after this weekend. After being in business since the late 1980s, it wasn't a decision the owners made lightly. "It's been like a big family," said Paula Boutwell, who co-owns the business with her husband. "It's going...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 26-year-old woman last seen in Buechel neighborhood located on Friday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon. According to police, Shontelle Haskins was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel neighborhood. Police said she has made threats to harm herself and left the area...
