The Benefits of Mindfulness and Therapeutic Breathing
Life engagement is the dynamic symmetry of overall well-being. Well-being is “lived” health, emotional stability, and social productivity. Engaged living is adaptive and resilient. There is a tool in the psychological toolbox that optimizes well-being and job performance: mindfulness. Satisfactory life engagement encompasses overall well-being, physical wellness, emotional...
When Dealing With a Narcissist, the “Gray Rock” Approach Might Help
Gaslighting, creating drama, and manipulation are go to techniques for many narcissists. Narcissists generally don’t see their own behavior realistically and may be incapable of feeling empathy or compassion. In the gray rock method, a person does not respond emotionally to any of a narcissist's manipulation attempts. In the...
How to Overcome Social Phobia
Feeling nervous in social situations is normal, but if fear and discomfort start to affect one's daily life, then it might be social phobia. For many teens with social phobia, the potential distress is so overwhelming that they avoid situations that are out of their comfort zone. Children and teens...
Do Physical Surroundings Influence Our Thoughts?
The thoughts of individuals vary based on the type of environment they are in. Being in a natural space leads to more positive and less impulsive thoughts. Also, fundamental visual features of an environment can affect what we think about. The field of environmental psychology has long demonstrated that elements...
What to Do When You Feel All Alone
Have you ever felt so lonely that you thought your heart was breaking and you couldn’t make it through the night? Have you ever looked at your life and wondered where you went wrong and why you deserve to be and feel so alone?. Mother Teresa once said, "The...
The Protective Impact of “Make-Believe” on the Mind and Body
The world of "make-believe" can help improve your mental and physical health in a range of ways, research finds. Hypnosis, placebos, psychedelics, and virtual reality are being shown to be able to heal the mind and body. While traditional medicine acts on the body itself, there are also techniques that...
Existential Perfectionism and Regret
"Existential perfectionism" is the belief that a perfect life exists. The belief that there is a perfect life to lead leads to frustration, dissatisfaction, and disillusionment. Finding satisfaction and contentment involves accepting the trade-offs of a real life. If you are on social media, you probably think that your friends...
What Is Psychological Injustice?
Psychological injustice consists of a violation of a person's fundamental need to matter. Mattering consists of feeling valued and adding value. There are staggering financial and incalculable emotional costs to psychological injustice, including anxiety, depression, and aggression. To each, his, her, or their due. This is how justice is traditionally...
Is It Possible to Grieve Someone We've Never Met?
A shared passion for art-making can form a strong relationship between people, even if they have never met in person. When celebrities die, we can feel genuine grief for the lost talent and for what their art meant on a personal level. Art is often tied to significant periods of...
Hoarding Disorder Is on the Rise
Hoarding disorder manifests as a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need for them. Hoarding disorder is more common than we might think, and there has been a recent spike in cases. Increased numbers of people are exhibiting hoarding behavior in an effort to protect...
Are You Careful or Careless When You Speak?
What you say and how you say it makes a difference to yourself and to others. Learning to label your emotions can improve your ability to communicate your needs and wants more clearly and directly. Pausing before you react and using I-messages can also help prevent you from saying something...
Safer Tapering to End Antidepressant Treatment
Antidepressant use has increased worldwide, with insufficient attention on how to stop treatment that is no longer needed. Few guidelines and resources are available, and prescribers are unable to provide adequate support. Close to 3.4 million Canadians and more than 1 in 7 Americans take antidepressants, and their usage worldwide...
Kanye West and the Meaning of Vows of Silence
A vow of silence is a declaration that one will maintain silence for a period of time. The practice has a long history. Vows of silence are usually associated with religious orders, but are also used as a gesture of respect or a tool for protest. Silence can have therapeutic...
Breaking Free of Our Rigid Narratives
Our narratives, understandings, and the stories we tell ourselves shape the experiences we have in any given moment. When narratives become rigid, they can lead us to miss important information in the moment and interfere with our learning. Practicing being aware in the moment can help us develop flexibility and...
How to Sound More Commanding
Various aspects of the voice can strongly influence success or failure in public speaking and leadership. It is not so much the absolute pitch of the voice but where it is in your particular vocal range that matters. Your voice sends out different signals about your confidence and leadership abilities...
5 Words for More Happiness
Internal Family Systems is an evidence-based therapy that works with a person's internal parts. Finding and focusing on their internal parts can help a person understand themselves. Increased self-understanding brings greater feelings of happiness and ease. Co-authored with Joel Klepac, licensed marriage and family therapist. Would you like more happiness,...
Cultivating Happiness Through Purpose
Having a strong sense of purpose is linked to higher levels of well-being, happiness, and resilience. Our sense of purpose naturally changes over time, but can be strengthened. Reflective practices that cultivate an evolving sense of purpose include considering your life roles and what you are most curious about. If...
Reckless Driving as Possible Subconscious Suicidal Ideation
Agitation and reckless driving, when coupled with depression, may be a sign of suicidal tendencies. The call for a change in behavior, such as helmet-wearing and traffic obedience, is not enough to stop what is being called an "alarming trend." Perhaps it is time to screen those with reckless driving...
Why Is Friendlessness Trending?
A stark sense of isolation appears to be spreading, as evinced by social media posts titled "I Have No Friends" or variations on that theme. The mental and physical ordeals of seeking, finding, and sustaining real-world friendships loom harder and less appealing in an internet age. E-friends are strangers to...
What Gives Life Meaning?
I have been thinking a lot lately about how much media noise comes into my life every day and how much online reading and learning I do. I have also pondered why I sometimes spend 12 hours writing at my computer. I wonder if the reading and writing are a distraction, or if it gives meaning to my life.
