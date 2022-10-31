Top stars, best performances this week in Georgia high school football

Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta

Guthrie shined bright in a 28-14 victory over Blessed Trinity to push Alpharetta’s win streak to 5 games. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

Julian Lewis, Carrollton

Lewis was fantastic again, throwing for 295 yards with a 74% completion rate and three touchdowns. He was one of the main pieces to help Carrollton have a perfect 10-0 season.

Jai’Que Hart, Lithia Springs

Hart was a key contributor in the 32-9 win over Chapel Hill. His 300 passing yards and four total touchdowns helped Lithia Springs pick up its fifth straight win.

Printess Air Noland, Langston Hughes

Air Noland led the charge in route to the Panthers’ ninth straight win. He threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns. This was his fifth game of the season with four or more touchdowns passes in a game.

Antwann Hill Jr, Houston County

Hill threw for a season high five touchdowns in a 66-7 win over Tift County.

Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreeek

Ellis had the best game of his senior season. He nearly topped his season high in passing yards with 351 and did pass for a season high five touchdowns.

Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

Brown has had great performances in all of his games, but in the win over Washington he took it up a notch. He carried the ball 22 times for 327 yards (a season high) and a touchdown.

Jordan Triplett, Frederica Academy

Triplett was all about season highs in the win over Pinewood Christian. He ran the ball 33 times for 360 and five touchdowns.

Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian

Hall was his normal dual threat self versus Hart County. He completed 15 of 30 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown, while also having 32 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Quan Moss, Elbert County

Moss had a season low 16 carries but still found a way to be impactful. He ended with 105 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

Malachi Hosley, Northside

Hosley is looking like he is getting better as the season progresses. He ended the game with 25 carries and a season high 260 yards and four touchdowns.

Josiah Allen, Wheeler

Allen got back to his 200-yard status versus Kennesaw Mountain. After 25 carries he ended the game with 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Khyair Spain, Parkview

Spain had a season high 32 carries and ended with 175 yards versus Brookwood. After his terrific performance he has rushed for over 100 yards in seven out of eight games.

Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek

Louie was excellent in every facet of the backfield. He had 172 yards on the ground and five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Taeo Todd, Troup County

Todd was dominant through the air and on the ground and Troup County needed all of his excellence to knock off Trinity Christian. He had 261 yards through the air, with 233 yards on the ground and five total touchdowns.

Devon Green, Lithia Springs

Green balled out in the win over Chapel Hill. He hauled in six catches for a season high 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Andre Craig, Meadowcreek

Craig caught nine passes for 104 yards and two scores in the blowout win over Duluth.

Bailey Stockton, Prince Avenue Christian

Stockton had one of those games that every receiver dreams of. He had five catches and four of them went for touchdowns, he ended the game with 154 yards.

Justice Haynes, Buford

Buford routed Mountain View 56-7 in large part to Haynes 161 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Darius Cannon, Gainesville

Cannon was instrumental in the win over North Forsyth after hauling in the 69-yard touchdown and returning a kickoff for 99 yards.