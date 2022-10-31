Read full article on original website
Strasburg Railroad steam engine crashes into excavator
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Strasburg Railroad steam engine 475 collided with an excavator that was parked on the track. Fortunately, no crew or passengers were injured during this incident as there were no passenger cars attached to the locomotive. A Strasburg...
Woman beats a father and daughter with hedge clippers in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is now being charged with allegedly robbing and beating her neighbors with hedge clippers, according to Caernarvon Township Police Department. Police say that a 22-year-old woman had found their house broken into and left her house to call her father who lived...
Oz holds campaign rally in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — New polling data shows a dead heat in the tightly contested race for US Senate. Some polls show Lt. Governor John Fetterman slightly ahead, others showing Dr. Mehmet Oz with a slim lead. On Wednesday night, Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Lancaster County to hold...
Man charged after 3-year-old run over by horse-drawn wagon in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been arrested and charged for not properly ensuring the safety of a child, which lead to a 3-year-old getting run over by a wagon police say. Reports say that the incident first happened on the 600 block of Sunnyside Rd. in...
Man who ran with rifle into a cornfield identified, Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have officially released the identity of the man who was charged after running through farmlands and woods carrying a rifle with live ammunition. 27-year-old Sawyer Slusser is still in custody after allegedly stealing a rifle and sprinting through fields and woods, eventually being...
Police seek information on Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say it happened around 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 20. According to authorities, a man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told security staff...
Police arrest one, seek identity of second accused of being health and beauty item bandits
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are searching for a woman who stole over $300 from the Giant store on Lititz Pike. According to police it happened on October 13, just before 11:00 AM. Authorities say two women went into the store and grabbed items from the health and beauty aisles.
Lancaster Co. man faces additional charges for shooting at officers during Sept. stand-off
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Additional criminal charges have been filed against Miguel Angel Rodriguez for shooting numerous times at officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road in East Hempfield Township on September 11, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney.
PSP: Man in custody after setting house on fire with troopers inside
LIBERTY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police arrested a man they say set a house on fire in Montour County while troopers were inside. According to PSP, troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 5 R and H Avenue in Liberty Township on Wednesday around 4:45 PM.
