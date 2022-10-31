ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Strasburg Railroad steam engine crashes into excavator

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Strasburg Railroad steam engine 475 collided with an excavator that was parked on the track. Fortunately, no crew or passengers were injured during this incident as there were no passenger cars attached to the locomotive. A Strasburg...
STRASBURG, PA
Woman beats a father and daughter with hedge clippers in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is now being charged with allegedly robbing and beating her neighbors with hedge clippers, according to Caernarvon Township Police Department. Police say that a 22-year-old woman had found their house broken into and left her house to call her father who lived...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Oz holds campaign rally in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — New polling data shows a dead heat in the tightly contested race for US Senate. Some polls show Lt. Governor John Fetterman slightly ahead, others showing Dr. Mehmet Oz with a slim lead. On Wednesday night, Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Lancaster County to hold...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Man who ran with rifle into a cornfield identified, Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have officially released the identity of the man who was charged after running through farmlands and woods carrying a rifle with live ammunition. 27-year-old Sawyer Slusser is still in custody after allegedly stealing a rifle and sprinting through fields and woods, eventually being...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Police seek information on Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say it happened around 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 20. According to authorities, a man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told security staff...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

