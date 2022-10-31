Read full article on original website
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Others Rank?
Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 9.
Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Texans vs. Eagles Top Lineup Includes…Quez Watkins?!
If you’re playing a Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
NFL Week 9 Picks and Predictions: Lock of the Week, Upset of the Week, and Scores for Every Game
The most unpredictable NFL season in memory got even wilder with the biggest trade deadline day ever. How will the flurry of moves impact the on-field product? We try to make sense of it all with our NFL Week 9 Picks and Predictions. All lines are as of Wednesday and...
Is Isiah Pacheco a Player Fantasy Managers Should Add and Start in Week 9?
Coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs bye week, is Isiah Pacheco a player that fantasy football managers should be looking to add and start this week? After Pacheco started the Chiefs’ last game, the excitement for his ceiling is enticing, but are we at a point where fantasy managers can actually take action on that?
Miami Dolphins’ Goals Super-Charged After Bradley Chubb Trade
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tuesday’s blockbuster trade for Bradley Chubb doesn’t just have the Miami Dolphins thinking Super Bowl. It has them talking Super Bowl, too — a remarkable reversal for a team that wouldn’t even breathe the word playoffs publicly in years past. “I...
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
NFL OL Rankings Week 9: Why Don’t NFL Teams Trade For OL at the Deadline?
Week 9 of the NFL season is here, and so are our NFL OL rankings. No offensive linemen were included in the 2022 trade deadline extravaganza, and front five players never seem to get dealt at midseason. Let’s examine the dearth of OL trades and where offensive line-needy teams go from here before diving into our OL rankings and tiers.
NFL Draft News and Rumors Mailbag: Max Duggan’s Pro Prospects, and Is Steele Chambers Entering the Draft?
With the college football and NFL seasons moving right along, on-field performances take center stage. As such, preseason perceptions are confirmed to be accurate or proven to be incorrect. With that comes plenty of NFL draft news and rumors, including NFL team needs coming into focus and prospects moving up and down draft boards.
DK Metcalf Injury Update Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned This Week?
DK Metcalf remaining on the Seattle Seahawks‘ injury report in Week 9 will provide some pause for fantasy football managers. The Seahawks’ WR continues to deal with a knee injury that he suffered back in Week 7. After he managed to suit up last week, should we be concerned about this injury for Metcalf, or can fantasy managers expect to have him available this week?
Tyler Lockett Injury Update Week 9: Can Fantasy Managers Trust Him This Week?
Tyler Lockett opened Week 9 on the Seattle Seahawks injury report as a limited participant in practice. Should fantasy football managers be concerned about Lockett’s status this week, as he deals with both hamstring and rib injuries? Let’s take a look at the latest updates regarding Lockett’s injury and whether fantasy managers should be concerned about starting him this week.
NFL Inactives Tonight: Brandin Cooks, Jordan Davis and Nico Collins Out for Thursday Night Football
This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features two teams in very different positions. The Philadelphia Eagles, current Super Bowl contenders, travel to Houston to take on the Texans, who are likely going to compete for the first overall pick this year. NFL Inactives for Thursday Night Football. Game-day NFL...
Why Jalen Hurts Fell in the 2020 NFL Draft
Jalen Hurts is a polarizing player; there’s no denying that. As he’s led the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL’s last undefeated team, the question of why he fell in the 2020 NFL Draft has come to the front of everyone’s mind. Why Jalen Hurts Was Drafted...
NFL Week 9 Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stats. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Mark Andrews Injury Update Week 9: Fantasy Implications for Isaiah Likely
The injury issues for Mark Andrews continue to frustrate fantasy football managers heading into Week 9. As he deals with both shoulder and ankle injuries, the Baltimore Ravens tight end is at risk of missing the game this week when the Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints. Let’s examine the latest injury update for Andrews, his chances of playing in Week 9, and Isaiah Likely’s fantasy value this week if Andrews is out or limited.
NFL MVP Odds 2022: Is Jalen Hurts Overvalued in MVP Race?
We’re at the midway point of the NFL season as Week 9 kicks off with a number of surprising headlines across the league. Arguably, the top storyline has been the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who enter Thursday Night Football as 14-point favorites. At the forefront of the Eagles’ 7-0 record is quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 9: Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, Jonathan Taylor, and More
With the first game of Week 9 behind us, lets’ take a look at the fantasy football trade analyzer to see which players could have intriguing trade value this week. Should fantasy managers consider trading for or selling the likes of Miles Sanders and DeVonta Smith after their contrasting performances last night?
Fantasy WR Start ’em Sit ’em Week 9: Joshua Palmer To Soar, Gabe Davis To Floor
We are at the midway point of the 2022 fantasy football season. With bye weeks upon us and injuries piling up, decisions are only getting increasingly difficult. Let’s take a look at our WR start/sit Week 9 plays, which include JuJu Smith-Schuster and Joshua Palmer. Be sure to also check out our full Week 9 wide receiver rankings.
Zach Wilson Is Holding Back the New York Jets
Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris sit down to discuss the New York Jets and Zach Wilson’s recent play. It may be time for the Jets to bench Wilson and go back to Joe Flacco if they want to compete for the playoffs. You can view the clip above and...
Texans vs. Eagles Player Props for Thursday Night Football Include Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dameon Pierce
If you’re planning to bet on Week 9 NFL player props for Thursday Night Football’s eye-catching Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line...
Can the Philadelphia Eagles Go 17-0? Laying Out the Rest of Their 2022 Schedule
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night, even though it was a closer game than many expected. Philadelphia moved to 8-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles are firing on all cylinders, Jalen Hurts is in the MVP conversation, and Philadelphia’s offense and defense are among the league’s best.
