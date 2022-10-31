ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Week 8 Underdog Pick’ems for Monday Night Football Include Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, and Kareem Hunt

By Jason Katz
profootballnetwork.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Texans vs. Eagles Top Lineup Includes…Quez Watkins?!

If you’re playing a Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football in Week 9, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Will the Rams WR Play in Week 9?

We are now entering the ninth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. Cooper Kupp sprained his ankle in the waning moments of the Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Will the Los Angeles Rams stud wide receiver be out there for fantasy football managers this week?
profootballnetwork.com

DK Metcalf Injury Update Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned This Week?

DK Metcalf remaining on the Seattle Seahawks‘ injury report in Week 9 will provide some pause for fantasy football managers. The Seahawks’ WR continues to deal with a knee injury that he suffered back in Week 7. After he managed to suit up last week, should we be concerned about this injury for Metcalf, or can fantasy managers expect to have him available this week?
SEATTLE, WA
profootballnetwork.com

Mark Andrews Injury Update Week 9: Fantasy Implications for Isaiah Likely

The injury issues for Mark Andrews continue to frustrate fantasy football managers heading into Week 9. As he deals with both shoulder and ankle injuries, the Baltimore Ravens tight end is at risk of missing the game this week when the Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints. Let’s examine the latest injury update for Andrews, his chances of playing in Week 9, and Isaiah Likely’s fantasy value this week if Andrews is out or limited.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Tyler Lockett Injury Update Week 9: Can Fantasy Managers Trust Him This Week?

Tyler Lockett opened Week 9 on the Seattle Seahawks injury report as a limited participant in practice. Should fantasy football managers be concerned about Lockett’s status this week, as he deals with both hamstring and rib injuries? Let’s take a look at the latest updates regarding Lockett’s injury and whether fantasy managers should be concerned about starting him this week.
SEATTLE, WA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL MVP Odds 2022: Is Jalen Hurts Overvalued in MVP Race?

We’re at the midway point of the NFL season as Week 9 kicks off with a number of surprising headlines across the league. Arguably, the top storyline has been the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who enter Thursday Night Football as 14-point favorites. At the forefront of the Eagles’ 7-0 record is quarterback Jalen Hurts.
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

2023 NFL Draft Shrine Bowl Prospect Roundup: Alex Forsyth Earning Confidence

The first wave of the invite process is underway, but the 2023 NFL Draft evaluation process never truly stops for the East-West Shrine Bowl. Each week brings new information on players across the nation, and Week 9 was no different. Kentucky-Tennessee Showdown Highlights Notable Games From Week 9. Naturally, the...
GEORGIA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Top Anytime TD Scorer Predictions for Thursday Night Football: DeVonta Smith for the Win!

If you enjoy making NFL bets on player touchdowns, or if the thought has crossed your mind, then welcome to our Week 9 rundown of favorite anytime TD scorer predictions for Thursday Night Football, Texans vs. Eagles. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including...
profootballnetwork.com

Why Jalen Hurts Fell in the 2020 NFL Draft

Jalen Hurts is a polarizing player; there’s no denying that. As he’s led the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL’s last undefeated team, the question of why he fell in the 2020 NFL Draft has come to the front of everyone’s mind. Why Jalen Hurts Was Drafted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Miami Dolphins’ Goals Super-Charged After Bradley Chubb Trade

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tuesday’s blockbuster trade for Bradley Chubb doesn’t just have the Miami Dolphins thinking Super Bowl. It has them talking Super Bowl, too — a remarkable reversal for a team that wouldn’t even breathe the word playoffs publicly in years past. “I...
profootballnetwork.com

Top 10 OTs in the 2023 NFL Draft: Paris Johnson Jr., Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Others Battling for OT1

The 2023 NFL Draft offensive tackle class is an enigma, but halfway through the season, it’s starting to look like a much stronger group than what was first anticipated. In a 2023 NFL Draft class that’s getting deeper and deeper, who are the top 10 offensive tackle prospects, and who stakes the strongest claim to the OT1 title at this moment?
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Texans vs. Eagles Player Props for Thursday Night Football Include Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dameon Pierce

If you’re planning to bet on Week 9 NFL player props for Thursday Night Football’s eye-catching Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy