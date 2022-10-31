NFL Week 8 Underdog Pick’ems for Monday Night Football Include Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, and Kareem Hunt

The injury issues for Mark Andrews continue to frustrate fantasy football managers heading into Week 9. As he deals with both shoulder and ankle injuries, the Baltimore Ravens tight end is at risk of missing the game this week when the Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints. Let’s examine the latest injury update for Andrews, his chances of playing in Week 9, and Isaiah Likely’s fantasy value this week if Andrews is out or limited.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO