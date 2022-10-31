Read full article on original website
One girl
4d ago
During a remodel I tried to donate some really nice stuff to my local habitat for humanity and they wouldn't take any of it. I had a whole countertop and sink in perfect condition but they required that it be attached to a cabinet... what?! Light fixtures, nope. Everything was in perfect working condition. I was baffled. I used to shop there for lumber and such but not anymore.
Reply
3
Trump2024
4d ago
This has been going on for Years with Habitat Of Humanity..Is something going to be done now ? Since this is Worldwide Store's Gouging
Reply
3
