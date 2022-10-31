ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch and Stream 'Weird: The Al Yankovic' Story

The most anticipated musical biopic film of 2022 is almost available to stream worldwide – so where can Weird Al fans watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?. The film features Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, playing Weird Al with a comic blend of parody and realism (in the trailer at least anyway) that the real Al would be proud of.
Is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Still Making Albums? Details on His Life Today

On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the most highly anticipated musical biopic of the century will debut, for free, on the Roku Channel. Daniel Radcliffe delivers a star-making turn (Harry Potter who?) as the titular hero in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Article continues below advertisement. So, what has the real...
Fans Are Debating Enola Holmes' Sexuality After 'Enola Holmes 2' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains mild spoilers for Enola Holmes 2. The latest installment of the Enola Holmes franchise has hit Netflix with a bang. The series, based on books of the same name, follows Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola (Milly Bobby Brown) as she learns to become a detective in her own right. The second film hints at Enola getting closer to Lord Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge).
Season 4 of 'Titans' Will Feature Several Villains Competing for Screen Time

OK, don't get us wrong — we are eager to see one of our favorite DC superhero teams back in action. However, we can't contain our excitement at the handful of villains making their debut in Season 4 of Titans. Yes, you read that correctly: The fourth season of the HBO Max original series will feature multiple supervillains.
Fans Would Like the Final 10 Episodes of ‘Manifest’ to Manifest Already

Just like the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, Manifest has a second lease on life. In August 2021, Netflix announced that it had ordered a fourth and final season of the mysterious TV drama, which NBC had canceled two months prior. You may have seen that the first 10 episodes of that final season started streaming on Friday, Nov. 4 — so what’s the Manifest Season 4 Part 2 release date?
Daniel Radcliffe and 'Weird Al' Speak Out on How Their Collaboration Began

When we think of Daniel Radcliffe, he becomes synonymous with Harry Potter, whether he likes it or not. But unlike some of his wizarding world co-stars, he has been able to break into a niche acting genre of offbeat comedy. Between his roles in Miracle Workers to Swiss Army Man, Daniel is making a name for himself as one of the great comedic actors of our time. And now he’s tackling his biggest comedic role yet: "Weird Al" Yankovic.
"Weird Al" Yankovic and His Wife Have Been Together for Over Two Decades

It's truly shaping up to be "Weird Al" Yankovic season. The release of his Weird: The Al Yankovic Story biopic has reinvigorated the interest of millions of fans of the eclectic artist and drawn in plenty of new ones. Viewers are seeing the comedic, musical, and largely-spoofed version of Weird Al through the masterful acting of Daniel Radcliffe, and despite its deviations from reality, it still delivers all that fans could hope for in terms of a Weird Al flick.
Barring Any Late Fees, Can We Expect a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'Blockbuster'?

The Buggles, an English New Wave band, once sang that "video killed the radio star," which was a scathing indictment against MTV and what it did to radio and its personalities. By the time Netflix was founded in 1997, Blockbuster had already been in business for over a decade. In a matter of years, Netflix surpassed the popular video rental store as brick-and-mortar locations all around the country closed, except for one.
Queer Romance Film 'My Policeman' Is Loosely Based on an Unconventional Love Tale

From Sebastián Lelio's Disobedience to Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water to Catherine Hardwicke's Twilight, indulging in forbidden love always makes for a memorable love story. In Michael Grandage's 2022 romance film My Policeman, a love triangle between a policeman named Tom (Harry Styles), a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin), and a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson) emerges in 1950s England.
