Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
How to Watch and Stream 'Weird: The Al Yankovic' Story
The most anticipated musical biopic film of 2022 is almost available to stream worldwide – so where can Weird Al fans watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?. The film features Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, playing Weird Al with a comic blend of parody and realism (in the trailer at least anyway) that the real Al would be proud of.
Was 'Merry Swissmas' Actually Filmed in Switzerland? Jodie Sweetin Reveals All (EXCLUSIVE)
All Alex (Jodie Sweetin) wants to do is escape for the Christmas season in order to avoid the reality of her best friend, Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies), dating her ex, Jesse (David Pinard). Naturally, Alex is all onboard when her mother invites her to Switzerland to help her open a...
Harry Styles Fans Are Calling Him "Ick" on TikTok — Here's Why They've Been Turned Off
We've been seeing a lot of Harry Styles lately — and for good reason. It's been an action-packed year for him. Not only did he release "Harry's House" in 2022, but he appeared in the films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman. Article continues below advertisement. But not everyone...
Is Netflix's British Fantasy Series 'The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself' Based on a Book?
Featuring blood, gore, and horny teenage witches, Netflix's British fantasy series The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself is a gem in a vast sea of supernatural endeavors. From creator Joe Barton, the series currently holds a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent. The story follows 16-year-old Nathan Byrn...
Is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Still Making Albums? Details on His Life Today
On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the most highly anticipated musical biopic of the century will debut, for free, on the Roku Channel. Daniel Radcliffe delivers a star-making turn (Harry Potter who?) as the titular hero in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Article continues below advertisement. So, what has the real...
Influencer Spends $10,000 on Harry Styles Tickets, Complains, and the Internet Revolts
We all love Harry Styles, but we don't all have nearly as much dough to drop for him as influencer Tara Lynn, known as Taraswrld, who spent a whopping $10,000 on tickets to his concert. However, according to her story, she didn't originally plan to dole out that much to hang out in the Harryween pit.
'WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story' Blends Fact and Fiction to Make a Comedic Statement
It’s time to get your Rocky Road ice cream and pop a squat in front of the television to watch WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. The film has been marketed as a biopic of musical comedian “Weird” Al Yankovic, but the trailer shows that it might not be *totally* accurate. Even still, there must be some truth to it, right?
Fans Are Debating Enola Holmes' Sexuality After 'Enola Holmes 2' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! This article contains mild spoilers for Enola Holmes 2. The latest installment of the Enola Holmes franchise has hit Netflix with a bang. The series, based on books of the same name, follows Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola (Milly Bobby Brown) as she learns to become a detective in her own right. The second film hints at Enola getting closer to Lord Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge).
Season 4 of 'Titans' Will Feature Several Villains Competing for Screen Time
OK, don't get us wrong — we are eager to see one of our favorite DC superhero teams back in action. However, we can't contain our excitement at the handful of villains making their debut in Season 4 of Titans. Yes, you read that correctly: The fourth season of the HBO Max original series will feature multiple supervillains.
Want to Know How Much the Cast of ‘Buying Beverley Hills’ Is Worth? Yeah, Us Too
Move over Selling Sunset and the Oppenhiem brothers. We have a new agency on the strip led by none other than ultimate daddy himself, Mauricio Umansky. YES! As in Kyle Richard's husband, Mauricio. It's the Netflix and Bravo crossover that we didn't know we needed. Article continues below advertisement. Mauricio's...
Fans Would Like the Final 10 Episodes of ‘Manifest’ to Manifest Already
Just like the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, Manifest has a second lease on life. In August 2021, Netflix announced that it had ordered a fourth and final season of the mysterious TV drama, which NBC had canceled two months prior. You may have seen that the first 10 episodes of that final season started streaming on Friday, Nov. 4 — so what’s the Manifest Season 4 Part 2 release date?
Daniel Radcliffe and 'Weird Al' Speak Out on How Their Collaboration Began
When we think of Daniel Radcliffe, he becomes synonymous with Harry Potter, whether he likes it or not. But unlike some of his wizarding world co-stars, he has been able to break into a niche acting genre of offbeat comedy. Between his roles in Miracle Workers to Swiss Army Man, Daniel is making a name for himself as one of the great comedic actors of our time. And now he’s tackling his biggest comedic role yet: "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Bartise and Nancy Got Permanent Bracelets on 'Love Is Blind' — Are They Still Together?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. Season 3 of Love Is Blind has taken Netflix by storm. In the reality TV show, adults date without actually seeing each other to find out if they’re capable of falling in love based on personality alone. A lot of drama has unfolded in the third season of the show so far.
Is 'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Allie Lutz Rosenberger's Husband Also in Real Estate?
Just when you thought Netflix had run out of fresh ways to stream real estate drama content, enter Buying Beverly Hills. The show explores the behind-the-scenes drama and relationships at Mauricio Umansky's family-run real estate firm called The Agency. Article continues below advertisement. One of the real estate agents featured...
"Weird Al" Yankovic and His Wife Have Been Together for Over Two Decades
It's truly shaping up to be "Weird Al" Yankovic season. The release of his Weird: The Al Yankovic Story biopic has reinvigorated the interest of millions of fans of the eclectic artist and drawn in plenty of new ones. Viewers are seeing the comedic, musical, and largely-spoofed version of Weird Al through the masterful acting of Daniel Radcliffe, and despite its deviations from reality, it still delivers all that fans could hope for in terms of a Weird Al flick.
Barring Any Late Fees, Can We Expect a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'Blockbuster'?
The Buggles, an English New Wave band, once sang that "video killed the radio star," which was a scathing indictment against MTV and what it did to radio and its personalities. By the time Netflix was founded in 1997, Blockbuster had already been in business for over a decade. In a matter of years, Netflix surpassed the popular video rental store as brick-and-mortar locations all around the country closed, except for one.
Queer Romance Film 'My Policeman' Is Loosely Based on an Unconventional Love Tale
From Sebastián Lelio's Disobedience to Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water to Catherine Hardwicke's Twilight, indulging in forbidden love always makes for a memorable love story. In Michael Grandage's 2022 romance film My Policeman, a love triangle between a policeman named Tom (Harry Styles), a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin), and a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson) emerges in 1950s England.
