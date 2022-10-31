ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago History Museum exhibit of creepy dolls helping tell city's ghost stories for Halloween

By Jackie Kostek
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbFfu_0it9xIQd00

Creepy Dolls on display at Chicago History Museum 02:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When the lights go out at the Chicago History Museum on Halloween, dolls that have spent decades locked away in storage will emerge from the shadows to play.

The "Haunted Dolls and History's Horrors" collection is sharing ghost tales about our city's past.

Some new figures are hiding out inside the Chicago History Museum's "Crossroads of America" exhibit.

"There are 13 dolls that are lurking in areas that they do not belong," said Chicago History Museum director of curatorial affairs Charles Bethea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0enx_0it9xIQd00
One of the 13 creepy dolls on display at the Chicago History Museum for the  "Haunted Dolls and History's Horrors" scavenger hunt to celebrate Halloween CBS

Until recently, the chilling toys were just haunting museum storage. Now visitors can stare into their vacant, glassy eyes; and learn some scary secrets about the city's past.

"All the dolls have dolls have link to Chicago and Chicago history," Bethea said.

Bethea said Chicago has plenty of ghost stories.

"From some real tragedies and disasters such as the Eastland disaster, or the Iroquois Theatre fire; to some of the more popularly known ghost tales like "The Woman in Gray," or "The Woman in Red," who threw herself off, allegedly, from the Congress Hotel," he said.

One particular doll has been in the museum's collection for decades, stored next to a gigantic distorted mirror.

"Her face, over the period of time, has become disfigured. So you have to ask, what did she see in that reflection?" Bethea said.

CBS

One of Bethea's favorites is "Lullaby Lucy," who has been spending her nights at the museum in a peaceful slumber. Or has she?

"So we're wondering. Is she dreaming? What are her nightmares of?" Bethea said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbnux_0it9xIQd00
Lullaby Lucy CBS

Visitors are provided clues about where to find the dolls, if they dare to search.

"There are definitely some that would send some chills up and down visitors' spines," Bethea said.

But like any nightmare, the dolls' visit is only temporary. Soon they'll find their way back to the museum's darkest corners, where they keep the city's deepest secrets.

Most of the dolls are more than 100 years old.

The museum offers two versions of the scavenger hunt; one for adults and a less scary one for kids.

If you want  to see the creepy dolls, they'll be on display through Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago's official Christmas tree getting cut down in Morton Grove Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's official Christmas tree getting cut down and shipped to the city by friday.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a first look at the tree that will soon be lighting up Millennium Park in just a couple of weeks., this year's tree is a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from the Village of Morton Grove. Crews will begin arriving shortly to prepare the tree to be removed and by about 10:30 this morning, it will be on its way out of the neighborhood.The tree is expected to arrive in Millennium Park on Monday, and the official tree-lighting ceremony on November 18.Later Friday morning, Kostek will chat with the matriarch of the family who donated the tree, Vesna Glisovic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: Gangland vengeance and ghosts near Holy Name Cathedral

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was 1852 when the cornerstone was set for a massive brick place of worship called the Church of the Holy Name was constructed on State Street between Superior and Huron streets – only nine years after the Vatican created the Diocese of Illinois and 15 years after Chicago was incorporated as a city. The original Church of the Holy Name was destroyed in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. But in the three years afterward, Chicago Archbishop Thomas Foley and Holy Name Pastor and Rector the Rev. John McMullen traveled around the country to raise money...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Hot Chocolate Run kicks off this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Hot Chocolate Run kicks off this weekend, and it's raising money for a good cause. Money raised from the race will go St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Race coordinator Brad Scudder said over the last two years the race has raise over $785,000 for the hospital. He said there will be a 5K, 10K and a 15K. "We've got something for everybody," Scudder said. Race officials said all donations received will support St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Christmas tree installation underway inside Macy's Walnut Room

CHICAGO (CBS) --   A sure sign of Christmas is headed our way Wednesday.The great tree installation starts at Macy's Walnut Room.Props including trumpets are already on display there.The theme for this year's tree will feature a toy shop that hangs from the ceiling.The first piece installed is the star and section by section a team constructs and decorates the tree.The actual tree lighting is Saturday morning and that's also when Santa will return.We've checked online, and you can start making reservations for the room now.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Access Living receives $8M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has gifted a Chicago nonprofit $8 million.Access Living said it's the biggest gift it's ever received from an individual donor in its 42-year history. The nonprofit is a disability service and advocacy group, fighting for more inclusion for people with disabilities.Access Living said it will use the money for its racial and health equity goals, and online efforts.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lou Malnati's, Portillo mashup combines two of Chicago's classic foods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's a holiday gift idea combining two of Chicago's favorite restaurants. Starting this week, you can now get frozen Lou Malnati's and Portillo's Italian beef deep-dish pizzas in the grab-and-go freezers at Malnati's locations.It's true Chicago pizza, with Lou Malnati's buttery crust, plum tomatoes, and Wisconsin cheese, and topped with Portillo's thin-sliced Italian beef.You can also order it for pickup or delivery.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Big (temporary) move for seven Brookfield Zoo bottlenose dolphins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people move out of their homes temporarily for major renovations.That gets a little trickier when you're a dolphin, but seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo are doing great after their big move.They're spending a few months at the Minnesota Zoo while Brookfield's Seven Seas Habit is updated with a new roof and a lift platform in case the dolphins need medical care.
BROOKFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Midway Airport unveils new "American Heroes" portrait exhibit honoring veterans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Midway International Airport is honoring veterans with a new gallery exhibit.The South Side airport unveiled "American Heroes: Portraits of Service" on Wednesday. It features portraits of 65 seniors from across the country who served in the Armed Forces during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.Travelers at Midway will be able to read about each of those veterans' experiences through storyboards and plaques included in the exhibit."I am blessed by God who brought me safely home. I am proud to have served," said Myron Petrakis, one of the 65 veterans honored in the exhibit.Petrakis,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jokes you can tell at Thanksgiving dinner

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The election buzz may bring our nation's biggest political issues to your family's Thanksgiving table in a few weeks. That's why, we want to provide some preapproved jokes sure to break the ice this turkey day. Try these out: How does Thanksgiving always end? With a "g."My friends told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I couldn't quit COLD TURKEY.How are Thanksgiving and Halloween alike? They both have gobble-ins.What should you wear to Thanksgiving dinner? A har-vest.When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving? In the dictionary.Why did the cranberries turn red? They saw the turkey dressing!What do you do when you accidentally sit on the sweet potatoes you made for Thanksgiving dinner? Bring squash casserole instead.What does a vampire call Thanksgiving? Fangs-giving.Why was the Thanksgiving soup so expensive? It had 24 carrots.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bridge Communities hosting 'Sleep Out Saturday' event this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – People in DuPage County are getting ready to snuggle up and sleep outside and in their cars this weekend.It's part of an annual initiative by the Bridge Communities Transitional Housing Program as a way to raise money and awareness about homelessness in their community.The goal of the Sleep Out event is to raise $35,000 to support services and housing for more than 100 families the Bridge Communities serve each year. Veronica Horton, a case manager at Bridge Communities in Wheaton, knows what the homeless families she works with are going through because she's gone through it herself.She...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago home owner gets home refurbished thanks to nonprofit

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Home renovations can be expensive.But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott. "It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor. "I want the Austin neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One of 14 people struck in West Side mass shooting dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the 14 people who was struck in a mass shooting on the city's West Side on Halloween has died.Pierre Riley, 48, was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at Polk Street and California Avenue, on the cusp of East Garfield Park and Lawndale. A vigil and balloon release had just been held for a woman who died of natural causes when a gunfire erupted from a car. It all happened within a matter of seconds.A total of 14...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Expert says Powerball tickets may not make financial sense, but many are going on dreams

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You have at least one more chance to get lucky with the Powerball lottery.No one got all the numbers Thursday night, so the jackpot on Saturday is an estimated $1.6 billion – the largest jackpot in Powerball history.And Chicagoans are taking their chances. On Friday night, CBS 2's Marybel González visited a store in the Pilsen neighborhood where tickets sales have been nonstop.At Yaya's Mini Mart, 1458 W. 18th St., the lotto machine has been printing tickets nonstop."It was busy," said store owner Omar Ali. "The people buying the Mega and the Power."The hopes of winning that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire at FBI Chicago Field office guard house was intentionally set, officials say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A guard house was on fire at the Chicago FBI Chicago Field Office on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.Officials said the fire was deliberately set. No comment has been issued on a motive.The fire damaged the guard house at the FBI headquarters at 2111 W. Roosevelt Rd.The FBI said a suspect was apprehended and no injuries were reported.As of just before 6 p.m., CBS 2's Marybel González reported yellow crime scene tape was still strung around the guard shack, and some burn residue was still on the ground. It was not clear whether the burn residue was directly tied to this incident.Back in August, a man was arrested for jumping the iron fence at the FBI Chicago Field Office and began throwing rocks. That man was also taken into custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol surprises fans at Vienna Beef Factory

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol surprised some customers at the Vienna Beef Factory store picking up the tab for their lunch.Grifol took some photos with fans as well just a day after he was officially introduced as manager, and of course, while he was there, the Miami native enjoyed some of that Chicago food as well."As soon as they mentioned hot dogs and they mentioned one of the best hot dog places in town, I was all in," he said. "I love hot dogs. It was really fun in there. It was fun seeing everybody, all...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
126K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy