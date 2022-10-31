Read full article on original website
Coffins left hanging in air after second Naples cemetery collapse this year
Critics blame poor management of cemeteries in Italian city as collapse at Poggioreale cemetery exposes at least a dozen coffins
Phys.org
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope
An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
Greek monastery manuscripts tell new story of Ottoman rule
MOUNT ATHOS, Greece — A church bell sounds, the staccato thudding of mallet on plank summons monks to afternoon prayers, deep voices are raised in communal chant. And high in the great tower of Pantokrator Monastery, a metal library door swings open. There, deep inside the medieval fortified monastery...
Daily Beast
Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power
ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
msn.com
These Fairy-tale Castles Are All in Germany
Slide 1 of 31: A country celebrated for its culture-packed cities, spectacular natural landscapes and lively festivals, Germany also happens to be the capital of the castle. In fact, the country is thought to have 25,000 fortresses across its 16 states. From pretty fairy-tale towers perched on precarious hillsides to imposing Baroque palaces and secret schlösses, these are Germany's most captivating castles.
This V-neck linen top from ancient Egypt is the world's oldest woven garment
The Tarkhan Dress is considered to be the oldest woven garment in the world. Radiocarbon dating has dated the garment to the late fourth millennium BC making it about 5000 years old or more.
drifttravel.com
Two-day trip to Poland with Auschwitz tour – how can I plan it?
Krakow is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cities in Poland. The historic buildings, the old town, numerous museums and all their cultural surroundings are something absolutely unique. According to the latest statistics, more than 12 million people visit the city annually. Interestingly, a very large part of them come...
Smithonian
Archaeologists Unearth First-of-Its-Kind Roman Watchtower in Morocco
Archaeologists in Morocco have discovered the remnants of a Roman watchtower, which they say is the first of its kind to be unearthed in the region. Researchers from Poland and Morocco made the discovery near the ancient city of Volubilis in northern Morocco. When workers initially built the watchtower, they selected a location along the southern border of what was then a Roman province called Mauretania Tingitana. The tower sits about four miles south of what was once the region’s largest city, reports TVP World, a Polish state-run broadcaster.
25 Longest Reigning Roman Emperors
The latter days of the Roman Republic, which preceded the Roman Empire, were marred by political instability, as senators conspired against one another to hold onto power at the expense of the people. Political factions confiscated property of the common folk, abused the rule of law, and even killed one another in pursuit of their […]
ancientpages.com
Sarcophagus Of The Amazons: Etruscan Coffin With Paintings Of Dynamic Fighting Scenes Of Greeks With Amazons
A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - The Sarcophagus of the Amazons is a large Etruscan sarcophagus of an unknown artist, dated back to the third quarter of the 4th century BC and preserved in the National Archaeological Museum of Florence. It is a rare example of an ancient painting still preserving...
New exhibition to explore mythology of Alexander the Great
Who was Alexander the Great? And how did this Macedonian general, who died aged just 32, come to conquer an enormous swathe of territory stretching from Greece to modern day Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and even northern India?. The first question we can answer, based on a range of historical sources....
operawire.com
Maria Callas Museum to Open in Athens
A museum dedicated to Maria Callas will open in Athens, Greece. The museum comes in time for the soprano’s centenary year, which will be celebrated on Dec. 2, 2023. The museum will be located in a public building, which is the property of the city’s town hall. The exhibition will have a wide array of personal objects, recordings, and documents that been collected over the past 50 years.
cohaitungchi.com
Murders of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland
Murders of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland. LocationFoothills of Mount Toubkal, close to the village of Imlil, Morocco[1]. DateDecember 17, 2018 (bodies discovered) Decapitation, stabbing[2]. Victims. Louisa Vesterager Jespersen. Maren Ueland. Perpetrators. Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Assailants. Abdessamad Ejjoud. Younes Ouaziyad. Rachid Afatti. Motive. Islamic extremism.
Soup thrown at Van Gogh painting in Rome climate change protest
ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italian environmental protesters threw pea soup over a Vincent Van Gogh painting on display in Rome on Friday before gluing themselves to the wall of the gallery.
