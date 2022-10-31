I’d like to start off with how I know Travis. In 2017, I was involved in a motorcycle versus car accident, injured and unsure of what to do. I was referred to Travis by a family friend. I met with Travis. At that point in my life, I’d never spoken with an attorney before. As I am sitting in his office, I hear footsteps down the stairs. I was expecting a suit-and-tie man to walk through the door. Instead, I see a man in a t-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops walk in, sit down, and introduce himself with a smile and a handshake.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO