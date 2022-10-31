Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Gwendolyn Cornett
Gwendolyn Ann (Fort-Hansen) Cornett, 45, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 18, 1977, in Plymouth, to Sandra Jean (Fort) Clayborn and Steven Wayne Hansen. On June 3, 2016, she married Wendall Hutch Cornett, and they shared six years of marriage together before Gwendolyn died.
inkfreenews.com
Ralph Penrod
Ralph Eugene Penrod, 84, Pierceton, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 18, 1938. He married Linda Lou Hart on March 25, 1960; she survives in Pierceton. He is also survived by his son, Rodney (Kim) Penrod, Berne; daughter, Cindy (Bret) McDonald, Milford;...
inkfreenews.com
Kurt Daniel Kline
Kurt Daniel Kline, 69, Bremen, died at 2:04 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1953. On July 12, 1980, he was united in marriage to Kathy (Kate) Wray, who survives. Kurt is also survived by his sons, Daniel Kline, Lakeville, and Jay Kline, Bremen; his sisters,...
inkfreenews.com
Good Experience
I’d like to start off with how I know Travis. In 2017, I was involved in a motorcycle versus car accident, injured and unsure of what to do. I was referred to Travis by a family friend. I met with Travis. At that point in my life, I’d never spoken with an attorney before. As I am sitting in his office, I hear footsteps down the stairs. I was expecting a suit-and-tie man to walk through the door. Instead, I see a man in a t-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops walk in, sit down, and introduce himself with a smile and a handshake.
inkfreenews.com
Donna Ross
Donna Ross, 96, Barbee Lake of Warsaw, died at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at home in Barbee Lake. She was born March 25, 1926, in Warsaw, to Grace A. Shoemaker Mason and Alfred M. Cartwright. On June 23, 1945, she married Dale Dean Ross. They were blessed with three children and 56 years of marriage together before Dale died Dec. 28, 2001.
inkfreenews.com
Robert L. Stopper
Robert L. Stopper 85, Plymouth, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Robert was born Aug. 13, 1937. Robert married Barbara Roush on Jan. 14, 1984; she survives. Additional survivors include his brother Donald (Rita) Stopper, Schererville; and sister Donna (Bob) Wilson, California. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is...
inkfreenews.com
Rebecca Triggs-Denzer — UPDATED
Rebecca Elizabeth Triggs-Denzer, known to most as “Becky,” 50, Pierceton, died quietly shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at home in Pierceton. Becky was the daughter of Michael and Maria (Beck) Triggs. She was born in Springfield, Mass., and spent her formative years in that area. She was a graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School and went on to graduate from Westfield State College with a degree in education.
inkfreenews.com
Jim Smith
For the last year, I have had the privileged position of working alongside Jim Smith during his term as President of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and from my experience, there is no one better to lead as Sheriff than Jim Smith. For the last year, I have witnessed Jim...
inkfreenews.com
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Nov. 17
PIERCETON — Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, a fruit cup and cookies. This is a free meal; however, donations to...
inkfreenews.com
Ingrid ‘Viv’ Vivian Coyle
Ingrid Vivian “Viv” Coyle, 81, Columbia City, died Oct. 28, 2022, at Baystate Wing Hospital, Palmer, Mass. She was born Feb. 27, 1941. On July 7, 1962, she married Dallas Roy Coyle; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Michelle) Coyle, Larwill and...
inkfreenews.com
Martha Islas Acosta — UPDATED
Martha P. Islas Acosta, 62, Warsaw, died quietly Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Born Aug. 11, 1960, in Chihuahua, Mexico, she was the daughter of Bernardino Islas and the late Cruz Celia Acosta. She married Jesus Manuel Pacheco on Dec. 18, 1982. The two have shared 39 years together and spent their lives raising their three children.
inkfreenews.com
Lula M. Hall Lounsbery — PENDING
Lula M. Hall Lounsbery, 97, Niles, Mich., formerly of Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
inkfreenews.com
Jesse Roberts
Jesse Roberts, 86, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born in Erwin, Tenn., the son of (the late) Walter and Maude (Collins) Roberts. Jesse was a retired furniture builder, working at Korth Furniture and later opening his own shop. On Oct. 20, 1996, Jesse married Clara (Baker) Roberts,...
inkfreenews.com
Sheryl Schieferstein
Sheryl J. Schieferstein, 66, Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born April 3, 1956. Sheryl was married to Kevin Schieferstein on Oct.17, 1980; he survives. Sheryl is also survived by her children, Aron Schieferstein, Lindsey (Michael) Hess and Jackson (Bobbi) Schieferstein; her sisters,...
inkfreenews.com
Lois A. Stanger — UPDATED
Lois A. (Hare) Stanger, 80, North Manchester, died Nov. 1, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospice, Fort Wayne. Lois was born June 27, 1942. In 1963, Lois married Charles Henry Stanger. Their marriage lasted 12 years; he later preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Charles Todd (Marietta)...
inkfreenews.com
Glam Gala, Smithstrong Fundraiser Takes Attendees To Disco
WARSAW — Glam proved disco isn’t dead with its annual fashion gala on Thursday night, Nov. 3. The business, which has a Warsaw location at 212 S. Buffalo St., had its 6th Annual Fashion & Smithstrong Fundraiser. The theme for this year was Studio GLAM: An Evening at the Disco, and the event was held at Hansen’s Eastlake Skating Center, 3010 Frontage Road, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Brett Denney — UPDATED
Brett Lee Denney, 64, longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully and accompanied by family Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, after suffering a stroke. Born June 29, 1958, in Goshen, Brett was the son of the late Alvin L. Denney and Kathleen (Small) Denney, who...
inkfreenews.com
Smith’s Character
I’m writing this letter to endorse Jim Smith for Kosciusko County sheriff. I believe Jim will be very effective in continuing to work and improve the sheriff’s department in all aspects of the job that fall under the sheriff’s responsibility. I have the upmost respect and appreciation...
inkfreenews.com
JoAnn Saylor
Viola “JoAnn” Saylor, 93, Columbia City, previously of New Paris, died Oct. 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born July 4, 1929. On Oct. 21, 1948, she married Richard Saylor; he preceded her in death. JoAnn is survived by her son, Kirby Saylor,...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools Holding Veterans Day Concert Tuesday
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ middle schools’ band, choir, and orchestra departments will present their Veterans Day concerts at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Lakeview Middle School gymnasium. The concerts will feature the Edgewood and Lakeview Middle School bands, choirs, and orchestras....
Comments / 0