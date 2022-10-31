Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 6 Best Hikes in Kings Canyon National Park
Kings Canyon National Park is truly fit for royalty!. Kings Canyon itself, for which the park is named, is over a mile and a half deep, making it the deepest canyon in the United States. If you’re looking for Yosemite-like views without the crowds, Kings Canyon National Park is the place for you!
All 5 Utah National Parks Ranked Best To Worst
Utah has an undeniable allure that hikers, photographers, and travelers can’t deny. And OOF, when you add 5 beautiful national parks to that mix— things get a whole lot better, don’t they? But are all of the parks worth visiting? We’re about to find out as we discuss the Utah National Parks ranked best to worst! Muahahaha!
Sliding Sands Trail is THE Haleakala volcano crater hike 🌋 Best Haleakala summit area hike 🌋 Maui Hawaii travel blog
So Haleakala National Park is the one and only national park on Maui. It’s one of the 2 national parks in Hawaii, and a visit to Haleakala is one of the most popular activities on Maui!. And one of the most popular things to do in Haleakala National Park...
11 Romantic Things to Do in San Francisco
I lived in the SF Bay Area for ten years, seven of which I spent with my partner. We’ve thoroughly explored the city together and have found our favorite romantic things to do in San Francisco. Whether it’s having a romantic dinner, engaging in some friendly competition over mini...
Things to Do in Key West With Kids + Family Vacation Tips
With a lively party scene on Duval Street and lax open container rules, Key West isn’t always the first place people think of for a family vacation in Florida. It’s still so much fun for families though if you know where to go, and you can’t beat the beautiful weather year-round! This guide includes the best things to do in Key West with kids, plus where to stay, family-friendly restaurants and more.
We Tried It: Hiking Mānoa Falls Trail in Honolulu with Kids
Who: Two moms and their curious explorers ages 3, 4 and 7. When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. After being closed for two years for safety improvements, I heard that the Mānoa Falls Trail had finally reopened. I had hiked it years ago before my son, Duke, was born and remembered the stunning lush scenery, dramatic waterfall, and a LOT of mud. As a condo kid, I’m always looking for ways to get Duke outside exploring nature, mud and all.
Guide to Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach
If you’re heading to Clearwater Beach, you will want to work a visit to Pier 60 into your agenda. It’s the heart of the beachfront strip and loaded with activities from playgrounds and fishing during the day to music and entertainment at night. As a long time local...
New Zealand in August: The Coldest Month of the Year
August marks the tail end of the winter season in New Zealand and is also the coldest month of the year, along with July. Rainfall is still fairly regular in the areas around Northland and Auckland and still feature heavy rainfall totals. The further south you travel in New Zealand,...
Discover Lake Tahoe on Foot With These Incredible Hikes
Lake Tahoe is often called the “Jewel of the Sierras,” for good reason. Not only is it a proverbial jewel in the otherwise rugged 250-mile-long Sierra Nevada mountain range, but from above, Tahoe looks like an sapphire sparkling in the cradle of snow-capped mountains. That’s especially true when viewed from one of the surrounding peaks nearly 10,000 feet above sea level.
10 Fast Facts About Mount Kilimanjaro
Not solely is Mount Kilimanjaro Africa’s tallest mountain, measuring 19,341 toes (5,895 meters), it’s additionally a UNESCO World Heritage Web site. Unusually, it’s not a part of a wider mountain vary, making this the most important free-standing mountain on the planet. To seek out out extra about this iconic location, learn our 10 Quick Info about Mount Kilimanjaro.
New Zealand in August: Travel Tips, Weather, and More
August is the final month of winter in New Zealand, and although it’s officially marginally warmer than July, there’s not much to distinguish them. August is also slightly drier than July, which sees the highest rainfall of the year in most parts of the North Island, but there’s still a lot of rain in Auckland and nearby areas. The South Island is much drier, as here the rain manifests as snow in the mountains.
Unique Places To Visit In California – 11 Weird And Cool Things To Do And See
With an amazing range of locations to see, California has one thing for everybody. However I wish to deal with locations which might be extra uncommon, so here's a record of suggestions for among the most original locations to go to in California. The Golden State is beloved for its...
