DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found the victim at the scene; he had been shot in the torso. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO