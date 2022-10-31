Unibody, or unitized, frames offer a myriad of advantages over the ancient body-on-frame/ladder frame method of automobile design. They are more fuel efficient due to their decreased weight. The structure of the undercarriages is less compromised by rust and corrosion, due to the strengthening components of the vehicle being distributed throughout the body, rather than running just along the base. Toyota learned this the hard way with a massive recall of its body-on-frame vehicles. Unibody-framed vehicles offer a more comfortable ride for passengers. Their lower center of gravity and ability to be more removed from the chassis translates to less rolling around corners and reduced bouncing when riding over bumps. When it comes to accidents, unibody frames are also safer. They are designed with crumple zones to better absorb the impact of a crash, keeping your body from bouncing around the cabin like a pinball. Importantly, unibody frames use less material for manufacturing. This is important, not only from an environmental standpoint, but also to help keep costs down for the manufacturer.

1 DAY AGO