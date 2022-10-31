Read full article on original website
Dodge Direct Connection Makes 1,100 Horsepower Come Easy
Crate engines have always been a massive part of the aftermarket community, allowing car owners to install new, and usually more performance-centric powerplants into a car they already love. Dodge has always been a supporter of this with its Direct Connection system and network of "Power Brokers," and the automaker has just announced two new crate engines to shake up its lineup - new lines of the Hellephant capable of over 1,000 horsepower, and the twin-turbo HurriCrate.
The Toyota Tundra Trailhunter Is A Factory-Modified Adventure Vehicle!
The SEMA show always delivers some interesting vehicles both from manufacturers and private builders. The 2022 SEMA show is no exception, with interesting reveals in the off-road, on-road, as well as the adventure niche. Something that has caught our attention is the Toyota Tundra Trailhunter. At a first glance, this looks like an all-new Tundra that has been modified for camping and off-roading. However, all the accessories that can be seen on this vehicle are factory fitted from Toyota. So, we have an adventure-ready vehicle that is already modified without affecting the warranty. Sounds interesting, right?
This Ringbrothers Build is the K5 Blazer You've Always Dreamed Of
The 2022 SEMA Show is this week, and as expected, tons of old cars with as much old tech shoved in as humanly possible are on display. We've seen Mazda RX-7s with Pagani V-12s, a Nissan LEAF-powered Nissan Sunny pickup, and a rallying concept of the GR Corolla. Ringbrothers decided to add to the mix by rebuilding a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer and turning it into a 1,200 horsepower monster called "Bully."
A Supercharged Mazda MX-5 Miata Apparently Fixes All That Is Wrong In The World
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most iconic sports cars out there. Mazda introduced the first generation back in 1989 as a reliable alternative to the British compact sports car. Ever since, the small Japanese roadster has been a budget-friendly automotive icon. While the Miata was never conceived as a high-power sports car, there are those among us that wish it had more grunt under the hood. UK-based tuner, BBR GTI has been developing performance kits for all MX-5 generations including the ND model. The tuner makes a strong case for a supercharged Miata, and here’s why this may be the ultimate people’s sports car.
This Mid-Engined 1967 Mustang Is Part Chevy and Part Bugatti
The 2022 edition of the SEMA show is showcasing some of the craziest builds ever seen. One of the most obscene builds that is sure to spark a heated debate is a 1967 Ford Mustang created by B is for Build. Custom-built Mustangs are nothing new to the automotive world. In fact, they are a bit of a cliché, but that doesn't stop inspired builders to reimagine the pony car in new ways. This one, however, is different as it combines a lot of… let’s say unusual decisions. The custom one-off is a purist’s worst nightmare and, according to some, the build is highly “unethical”.
Dodge Does Not Rule Out ICE-Charger After 2024
Dodge has unveiled an updated version of its new electric muscle car, the Charger Daytona SRT, at SEMA, and for the first time, possible power specifications for the electric motors of the future production model were published with up to 670 horsepower. Additionaly, Dodge CEO Timothy Kuniskis hinted it would be technically possible to offer the new Charger with an inline six-cylinder, which raises hopes that the era of ICE muscle cars at Dodge is not over yet.
Why Won't Automakers Build More Unibody Trucks?
Unibody, or unitized, frames offer a myriad of advantages over the ancient body-on-frame/ladder frame method of automobile design. They are more fuel efficient due to their decreased weight. The structure of the undercarriages is less compromised by rust and corrosion, due to the strengthening components of the vehicle being distributed throughout the body, rather than running just along the base. Toyota learned this the hard way with a massive recall of its body-on-frame vehicles. Unibody-framed vehicles offer a more comfortable ride for passengers. Their lower center of gravity and ability to be more removed from the chassis translates to less rolling around corners and reduced bouncing when riding over bumps. When it comes to accidents, unibody frames are also safer. They are designed with crumple zones to better absorb the impact of a crash, keeping your body from bouncing around the cabin like a pinball. Importantly, unibody frames use less material for manufacturing. This is important, not only from an environmental standpoint, but also to help keep costs down for the manufacturer.
Kia Cadenza: A Forgotten Car In A Crowded Sedan Market
When you first drive a Kia Cadenza, no matter the year or model, you'll quickly notice how much focus the manufacturer has placed on its comfort. Its well-tuned suspension will easily absorb the potholes and seamlessly navigate the bumps without the passengers making a fuss. However, this emphasis on comfort doesn't seem enough to attract the attention fit for an executive sedan, especially in a market dominated by luxurious SUVs. To keep up with the market trend and move beyond "just fine," Kia introduced the 2020 Cadenza in a bold move to refresh and facelift its previous designs. It featured fresh styling and new features and deserved to live longer, but fell prey to the shift toward crossovers and sedans.
Here’s Why the Volvo 850 Turbo is Your Ideal First Car
Volvo has a history of making boxy, sensible cars. So, when the automaker wanted to tweak its image back in the early 90s, it released the 850, which was unlike anything the company had made before: it was sporty, exciting, and fast. The 850 was also Doug DeMuro’s first car, and we all know how his automotive career has developed since then. Clearly, he couldn’t have been wrong. Here's what makes owning an 850 Turbo so special – and why it’s the perfect first addition to any gearhead’s garage.
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Review: Built To Be Cherished And Revered
Like many automakers, Cadillac is a brand in transition - concurrently embracing its V8 heritage and all-electric destiny. As of today you still can’t buy a Cadillac EV, but there are a number of tasty offerings sold under the V-Series umbrella. That’s the land where hand-built, supercharged engines and manual transmissions still roam free led by a pair of sedans: the range-topping, pavement-crushing CT5-V and its little brother the CT4-V. Known as the Blackwings, this is Cadillac at its naughtiest.
Toyota GR Corolla Rally Concept Debuts At SEMA
Earlier in 2022, Toyota unveiled the GR Corolla, a small, 300-horsepower hot hatch that finally answered the calls of many enthusiasts. Many have called the GR Corolla the hottest new hatchback of the year, but it seems that it is more than that. At the 2022 SEMA Show, the GR Corolla’s potential for aftermarket customization was on full display, as shown by the GR Corolla Rally Concept.
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI Comes To Life At SEMA With 350 Horsepower
There are few auto shows that are designed solely to show off creativity, individuality, and custom taste in vehicles that come even close to the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) show. With the show in full swing, dozens of manufacturers, aftermarket outfitters, and industry leaders have gathered to show off their newest creations. Included in the celebration of performance is a lineup from Volkswagen, which is making its mark with a Jetta GLI with wild looks and 350 horsepower.
You Will Either Love Or Hate This Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3
With SEMA well under way, we get to see the wildest upgrades both from OEMs, tuners, car designers, and performance groups testing their mettle with creative and unique builds. Though some of these builds are fairly reserved and conservative in nature, such as the Toyota Trailhunter concept based on the Tundra full-size truck, others go well beyond. This year, Japanese oil company Eneos has certainly landed in the out-of-left-field camp with a wild interpretation of the Porsche 911 GT3.
A Mercedes-AMG GT 63S E Hits Nearly 200-MPH In A White-Knuckle Autobahn Run
Not many cars go together with a road as perfectly as an AMG and a German autobahn. While some sports cars like the Miata or the Corvette may be champions on winding roads, the brutal V8 power found in the AMG models makes it perfect for high-speed blasts down the highways. With some AMG models are going to smaller engines, the twin turbocharged V8 found in the majority of current AMG models are perfect for full throttle pulls, especially on the unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany - the home turf for BMW M, Mercedes-AMG , and Audi’s RS.
This Ringbrothers 1969 Chevy Camaro Is 1,000-HP of Unique Absurdity
Classic and elegant are the two words that can simply describe Ringbrother’s lineup for the 2022 SEMA Show. The tuning company displayed four cool project cars that total more than 3,000 horsepower. And with the Mustang and Camaro usually stealing the Las Vegas show, it was to be expected that two of these projects to be based on the two famous muscle cars. The Patriarc was based on the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, while the “Strode” is based on the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. It just makes sense for two of the biggest competitors to be displayed next to each other at the show.
Lexus LFA: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Lexus LFA is the absolute pinnacle of Japanese supercars. It has now been over a decade since the LFA's initial production started in 2010. With only 500 models the LFA is the definition of bespoke. There still has not been a Japanese Supercar to match the driver's package found in the LFA.
The Fisker Ocean Is An Underdog That Every Automaker Should Be Careful Of
Similarly sized to the Range Rover Velar, the 2023 Fisker Ocean is a whole new entry into a competitive world of midsize SUVs. Unlike numerous standard midsize SUVs, the Fisker Ocean is an electric car, packed with a 100 kWh battery, and electric motors (or one electric motor for its entry-level Ocean Sport model). Aptly named the Ocean, the SUV is a brainchild of a man who gave us the BMW Z8, Aston Martin DB9 (yes, the best-looking one), and the Fisker Karma, among others. Henrik Fisker, the name behind the brand, promises to start the production of the new SUV in the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria by mid-November 2022. At this point, though, the Magna Steyr plant produced 95 copies of the Ocean for marketing and testing purposes. With four different models on offer (Sport, Ultra, Extreme, and One), the Ocean is ready to compete with even the most established names in the segment.
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Performance, Price, And Photos
Kawasaki rolls into MY2023 with fresh paint selections for its proven Ninja ZX-6R platform, but nothing in the way of changes to the hardware. It still rocks a 636 cc four banger with advanced ride-control electronics, Kawi-tastic ABS, and top-shelf suspension goodies on board. The factory put this model together for use on both street and track with a full set of accessories no matter which path you take.
Mazda's Future Plans Include The Rotary Engine, But For A Different Kind Of Enthusiast
With the demise of the RX-8 ten years ago, the era of the rotary piston engine in series production ended not only at Mazda, but among all car manufacturers. With the RX-Vision concept in 2015, Mazda hinted at a comeback of its RX series and the rotary piston engine, but since then it has been increasingly quiet about a future for this special engine concept. However, more specifics on the rotary's return could soon be coming down the pipeline.
Tesla Roadster 2.0: Light At The End Of The Tunnel?
With the sale of electric cars on the rise and the automotive industry moving into a new era, there is no shortage of brands that offer EVs. Gone are the days when cars from Tesla and models like the Toyota Prius ruled the market. Today, not only are there mainstream family cars and trucks available with an all-electric powertrain but automakers and startups are also starting to build fast electric supercars to entice the gearheads to the dark side.
