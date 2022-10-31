Read full article on original website
Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's shock retirement: How social media reacted
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has shocked the football world by announcing that he intends to retire, not at the end of the current season but midway through the current campaign when the Spanish league breaks for the World Cup later this month. Pique revealed that Barca's upcoming game against Almeria...
Women's soccer not just USWNT anymore - England's Lucy Bronze
Barcelona and England defender Lucy Bronze says women's international football is no longer just about the United States women's national team ahead of next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT have won the World Cup four times since 1991, including the last two, in France in...
Gerard Pique's Barcelona exit a shock, but he chose to leave his own way
"Culers, I have to tell you something," he posted at 6.36 p.m. on a grey Thursday evening in November, and just like that, it was over. Twenty-five years after he joined the club where he'd been a member from the day he was born, and 15 years since he played the first of his 615 games in the first team, Gerard Pique announced that it was over. A video, beautifully shot, nicely scripted, cut together with camcorder footage of him as a boy in blaugrana, reclaimed the narrative and bid farewell. He was gone -- for now, at least.
Barcelona's Gerard Pique announces sudden retirement; will play last Camp Nou game Saturday
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced that he will retire from football when the Spanish league breaks for the World Cup this month. Pique, 35, says Saturday's match against Almeria in LaLiga will be his last at Camp Nou for the Catalan club after 14 years in the first team following his return from Manchester United in 2008.
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
