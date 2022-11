Kyrie Irving will make a donation to anti-hate organizations and said he opposes hatred and oppression, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn't think it's enough. The Brooklyn Nets star has been under fire after posting a link on social media to a movie and book that contain antisemitic tropes. He was called out by Nets owner Joe Tsai and took down the post, but in a news conference, he doubled down, saying that he was "not going to stand down on anything that I believe in."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO