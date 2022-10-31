ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bradley Cooper's Friendship With Ex Irina Shayk Is Going Strong After Being Spotted at Her NYC Event

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
There is no doubt that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are friends. They continually show up to support each other after their breakup in 2019 , and it’s refreshing to see.

The former couple was spotted in New York City on Friday at The Flower Shop restaurant where the model was hosting an event for the clothing line, Self-Portrait. (See the photo HERE .) The duo even made sure to pose in a snapshot together with the company’s founder Han Chong, and British Vogue ‘s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful. Cooper’s presence at the event proves that their friendly relationship goes far beyond amicably co-parenting their daughter, Lea, 5.

There were rumors back in August that Shayk and Cooper might be getting back together after a family vacation looked very cozy , but there was nothing romantic about the trip. “They do things as a family, and it’s going well,” a source told E! News earlier this year. Cooper has been linked in recent months to Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide, Huma Abedin, but they’ve kept a very low profile . Shayk made waves in 2021 with her short-lived romance with Kanye West, but she also prefers not to discuss her private life.

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private ,” she told ELLE last year. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away. She also stays away from the headlines as much as possible. . “I don’t read what is out there,” Shayk noted. “Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job. I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise.” That’s likely a similar philosophy held by her ex, and it’s probably one of the reasons why their strong friendship is an unbreakable bond.

