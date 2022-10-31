Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy at K-State teams up with Beach Museum to highlight how perceptions differ

A Junction City man was seriously injured following a wreck on K-18 Wednesday morning, involving three vehicles. The Kansas Highway Patrol says all three vehicles were traveling eastbound on K-18, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday about a mile west of Seth Child Road. As one of the vehicles moved into the right lane, a passenger car driven by 66-year-old Theodore Thomas attempted to pass the other vehicle on the left shoulder. His vehicle then lost control, striking the other vehicle, then spun across the left lane and into the right lane striking the third vehicle. Thomas’ car rolled coming to rest on its wheels on the south side of the highway.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO