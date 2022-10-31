Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy at K-State teams up with Beach Museum to highlight how perceptions differ

Read full article on original website
Junior League of the Flint Hills seeking donors for Adopt A Family
As the holiday season approaches, one local organization is sekeing additional businesses and groups to participate in its annual Adopt A Family program. The Junior League of the Flint Hills says the requests for help currently exceeds existing donors. The program was created in 2012 by the Flint Hills Breadbasket to aid families with infants and children up to the age of 18 by providing gifts during the holiday season. The organization partners with a number of local agencies including Big Brothers Big Sisters, the FIT Closet and Shepherd’s Crossing.
In Focus 11/2/22: USD 383, Manhattan Fire Department, Downtown MHK Inc.
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade and board member Christine Weixelman. Manhattan Fire Department Building Official Darren Emery also joined the program. In our final segment we spoke with Downtown MHK, Inc. Executive Director Gina Snyder.
RCHD confirms bivalent boosters now available for young children
Riley County saw 35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded during the final week of October. That was enough for the county to remain in KDHE’s moderate incidence category, with a rate of 47.1 per 100,000 people. The local health department reports that one patient was hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, but was not being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
City commission enters into economic development agreement with the Prime Company
Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday voted 4 to 1 to amend an Economic Development Agreement with housing development and management firm The Prime Company. That’s Commissioner Usha Reddi. The city in 2021 approved the agreement with The Prime Company, officially Elsey Holdings LLC, providing a 65 thousand dollar grant if...
Manhattan teen arrested after making threats to students at Eisenhower Middle School
A Manhattan teenager was taken into custody Tuesday at Eisenhower Middle School for allegedly making violent threats against others at school. According to RCPD’s activity report, 14-year-old Litzy Rivera was arrested in connection for criminal threat. Police say an investigation showed she was not in possession of a weapon at the school and did not have access to weapons.
Anudike-Uzomah Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of 20 players nationally to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. Anudike-Uzomah is the first Wildcat to be named a semifinalist for the award...
Thieves steal close to $5,000 in tools from Ogden Habitat for Humanity build site
Authorities are looking for information following a recent theft of tools from a Habitat for Humanity build site in Ogden. The Riley County Police Department says a report for theft was filed Thursday morning after thieves on Wednesday took Dewalt and Milwaukee brand saws, chargers, air nailers and other miscellaneous tools from a trailer in the 200 block of South Elm Street. The total estimated loss is about $5,000.
North Carolina man jailed after reportedly meeting up with Kansas child he met online
A North Carolina man is jailed in Wabaunsee County after authorities allege he flew out to meet up with a child he met online. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Derrick Mayfield was arrested Monday at a residence at Lake Wabaunsee. Evidence discovered on scene led to Mayfield being charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and unlawful visual depiction of a child.
RCPD Report: 11/4/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. and Manhattan High School on November 3, 2022, around 8:00 a.m. A 17-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported a 15-year-old female suspect kicked him in the head multiple times and punched him during school. Hanna Whitnack, 15, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated battery. She was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
Vaughn Garners Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Coming off a performance that saw him register 176 total yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 48-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week on Tuesday.
City approves new Aggieville parking fees
Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday approved an ordinance setting regulations and fees for the Aggieville Parking garage starting in January – though an amendment setting hour limits will return for commission approval later this year. That’s Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook. Plans approved on first reading set...
FAST BREAK: Cats take down Washburn with athleticism and hustle
Introducing the EMAW Online Fast Break, right after each basketball game I will give my key takeaways from the ball game. You can also find the Video Fast Break with myself and Alec here as well. Keyontae Johnson is the real deal. I will preface a lot of what is...
Junction City man injured after rolling vehicle on K-18
A Junction City man was seriously injured following a wreck on K-18 Wednesday morning, involving three vehicles. The Kansas Highway Patrol says all three vehicles were traveling eastbound on K-18, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday about a mile west of Seth Child Road. As one of the vehicles moved into the right lane, a passenger car driven by 66-year-old Theodore Thomas attempted to pass the other vehicle on the left shoulder. His vehicle then lost control, striking the other vehicle, then spun across the left lane and into the right lane striking the third vehicle. Thomas’ car rolled coming to rest on its wheels on the south side of the highway.
Garage fire causes $8,000 in damage
No injuries were reported following a structure fire Tuesday evening near the intersection of Colbert Hills Drive and Eldridge Drive. The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched just before 8 p.m. and upon arrival found light smoke coming from the home’s garage. Crews were able to quickly access the garage and extinguish the fire. The home’s occupants evacuated prior to the fire department arriving on scene.
