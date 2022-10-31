ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Nike Sibande

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the second-leading scorer from Wednesday night’s exhibition game, Nike Sibande. NIKE SIBANDE. Hometown:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne WBB Hope Changes Bring Back Winning Ways

When Duquesne Women’s Basketball Coach Dan Burt analyzed his roster and today’s brand of basketball, he felt a certain need for speed. Burt installed Vanessa Abel as the team’s offensive coordinator and likens the approach his team is taking to the Phoenix Suns seven seconds or less style.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Sharp-Shooting Blake Hinson Leads Pitt Past Edinboro in Exhibition Win, 92-53

PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Pitt took down Edinboro behind a red-hot Blake Hinson in an exhibition contest at the Petersen Events Center, 92-53. Hinson lit up the scoreboard in the first frame, hitting 10 of his 13 attempts, including five threes, en route to 28 first-half points. He added one more point in the second half for a total of 29 points, and also grabbed seven rebounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Exhibition Victory Over Edinboro

PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Jeff Capel’s Pitt squad took care of Edinboro in an exhibition win behind strong performances from Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande. After the game, Capel, Hinson, and Sibande answered questions from the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out their postgame reactions below.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 4

Update (10:48 AM)- **Archie Collins and Pitt have extended an offer to 2024 offensive tackle William Satterwhite from Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio. Satterwhite holds other offers from Akron, Toledo and Kentucky. Update (9:49 AM)-
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

ABA champion Steel City Yellow Jackets expect to get faster this season

Ace Pippens was in need of a haircut. On Friday, October 28, the Owner, CEO, and Head Coach of the Steel City Yellow Jackets was gearing up for the next day’s team pictures. On November 5, the Steel City Yellow Jackets look to keep the 23-year-old American Basketball Association (ABA) National Championship. The Yellow Jackets are the latest addition to Pittsburgh’s legendary status as City of Champions and the team, as well as Pippens, have never been more enthused and excited.
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour

Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
PITTSBURGH, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police shut down city block

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind

PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy