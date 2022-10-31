Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Nike Sibande
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the second-leading scorer from Wednesday night’s exhibition game, Nike Sibande. NIKE SIBANDE. Hometown:...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne WBB Hope Changes Bring Back Winning Ways
When Duquesne Women’s Basketball Coach Dan Burt analyzed his roster and today’s brand of basketball, he felt a certain need for speed. Burt installed Vanessa Abel as the team’s offensive coordinator and likens the approach his team is taking to the Phoenix Suns seven seconds or less style.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Sharp-Shooting Blake Hinson Leads Pitt Past Edinboro in Exhibition Win, 92-53
PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Pitt took down Edinboro behind a red-hot Blake Hinson in an exhibition contest at the Petersen Events Center, 92-53. Hinson lit up the scoreboard in the first frame, hitting 10 of his 13 attempts, including five threes, en route to 28 first-half points. He added one more point in the second half for a total of 29 points, and also grabbed seven rebounds.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Exhibition Victory Over Edinboro
PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Jeff Capel’s Pitt squad took care of Edinboro in an exhibition win behind strong performances from Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande. After the game, Capel, Hinson, and Sibande answered questions from the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out their postgame reactions below.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 4
Update (10:48 AM)- **Archie Collins and Pitt have extended an offer to 2024 offensive tackle William Satterwhite from Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio. Satterwhite holds other offers from Akron, Toledo and Kentucky. Update (9:49 AM)-
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star WR Jaylan Hornsby Excited to See Tiquan Underwood and Pitt this Weekend
In his short time at Pitt, Tiquan Underwood has shown the ability to catch the interest of talented wide receivers across the country. The best example of that is with 2023 5-star wideout Hykeem Williams, who had Underwood and Pitt in his top three schools before eventually committing to Florida State.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Football to Get Visit from 2023 Charlotte Commit TE Zeke Wimbush
Saturday is shaping up to be a big recruiting weekend for the Pitt Panthers as they return home to take on No. 20 Syracuse. The Pitt staff will be hosting a number of players in the Classes of 2024 and 2025 but a senior to keep your eye on will also be at Acrisure Stadium.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
“The Jaguars are Coming” TJ WR Sean Sullivan on His Big Game, Championship Expectations
The Thomas Jefferson Jaguars secured a share of their section championship with a 20-10 win over then-undefeated McKeesport, led by junior receiver Sean Sullivan’s two long touchdowns. Facing the undefeated Tigers on the road, Sullivan said he needed some time to let his nerves settle. A first quarter touchdown...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List
Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
New Pittsburgh Courier
ABA champion Steel City Yellow Jackets expect to get faster this season
Ace Pippens was in need of a haircut. On Friday, October 28, the Owner, CEO, and Head Coach of the Steel City Yellow Jackets was gearing up for the next day’s team pictures. On November 5, the Steel City Yellow Jackets look to keep the 23-year-old American Basketball Association (ABA) National Championship. The Yellow Jackets are the latest addition to Pittsburgh’s legendary status as City of Champions and the team, as well as Pippens, have never been more enthused and excited.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 38 Crushed in Carolina, Pitt Hoops Preview, If Horror Movie Characters Played Football
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00-26:02 – North Carolina Recap. 28:15-42:40 – Monster Mash: ‘Tis the (Halloween) season! We take turns picking horror movie characters that we think would be...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland. Upper St. Clair at Gateway. North Hills...
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
Penn Hills gas station homicide suspect arrested in Georgia
The suspect in the shooting death of a Pittsburgh man at a Penn Hills gas station has been arrested in Georgia. Michael Damar Wade, 36, of Verona, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals as a fugitive from justice. Allegheny County police issued an arrest...
Pitt moves ahead with plans for $255M campus recreation center, no parking included
The University of Pittsburgh is moving forward with plans to build a $255 million recreation center on its Oakland campus. Pittsburgh’s planning commission approved plans for the development on O’Hara Street at its meeting Tuesday. “This new, nine-story structure will house gymnasiums, squash courts, a swimming pool and...
Pittsburgh police shut down city block
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
Introducing Pittsburgh’s 2022 Best Places to Work — the complete list
PITTSBURGH — The winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work have been announced. Companies were judged based on an online employee survey earlier this year, conducted by Quantum Workplace on a variety of factors ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management. Companies were...
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
Child struck by vehicle in Aliquippa, flown to hospital
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Aliquippa. According to Beaver County 911, the male child was hit in the 200 block of Grand Avenue at 6 p.m. The boy was flown to a hospital for unspecified...
