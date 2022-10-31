Read full article on original website
Whiting: This column is not about voting
I have many ideas about how to solve the divisiveness that is taking over American culture right now. OK, well, one idea, but it’s really good. Compulsory community theater!. As often as my time allows, I volunteer for the annual Aspen Community Theatre’s fall production. This year I am back doing my very specific skill-set task of taping mics to actor’s faces. I have yet to figure out if this is a marketable skill in the real world, or what the title is of someone who trades in this craft: Adhesiver? Adhesivist? Delayed facial hair removal technician? Foley?
A special festival
The Aspen Indigenous Foundation would like to thank the city of Aspen for its generous contribution that helped sponsor the fourth Shining Mountains Film Festival (Oct. 14-16). It was a great honor to screen Native American Indian films at the iconic Wheeler Opera House, with some live interviews with the film directors that covered many facets of the lives of the Indigenous peoples of America.
Eagle County candidates talk about representing Roaring Fork Valley
When Jeanne McQueeney ran for reelection as Eagle County commissioner four years ago, she was potentially vulnerable in the Roaring Fork Valley after voting to approve the Tree Farm project in El Jebel in a 2-1 decision. Opposition was widespread against the project, which features up to 340 residences, a...
Blumenthal: Charting tides of potential change
Not only are there significant changes afoot in the governance of Snowmass Village but similar changes will be front and center in Aspen during their municipal elections next March. With the recent announcement of Rachel Richards’ retirement from the local political scene there will be openings in Aspen for two...
Independence Pass officially closes today for winter season
The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed today what most area travelers generally knew: that Independence Pass, the stretch of Highway 82 east of Aspen to Twin Lakes in Lake County, is closed for the winter season. The pass has actually been closed since 7 a.m. on Oct. 23 when a...
2A is wrong for Aspen
Yes, there is a serious employee housing issue in Aspen. Our city council is right to address it. But 2A is not the answer; 2A increases lodging taxes in an unfair way, discriminating against condominium hotel operations that have been an important foundation of Aspen’s guest lodging for years. This proposed tax unfairly focuses on condominium hotels, requiring a whopping 5 percentage point increase in lodging taxes at targeted lodging facilities — condominium hotels. It does not require any tax increase on traditional hotels, nor is there any tax on rentals of timeshare units. Aspen’s condominium hotels accommodate guests who are important as customers in our local shops and restaurants. Hitting these guests with this huge new tax is unfair to them, and to the properties that accommodate them.
STR tax issue sparks controversy in Aspen community
Election Day is fast approaching, and Aspen residents will be asked to decide on several local matters on Tuesday, including a short-term rental tax question. Ballot issue 2A asks voters to approve a new 5% excise tax on nightly room rates for STRs that hold a lodging-exempt or owner-occupied permit, and a 10% excise tax on second-homeowner or investment property units. If approved by voters, the new tax will go into effect on May 1, 2023.
2023 version of Winter X Games starts to gel
A week removed from the announcement of X Games’ new ownership, there’s still a lot of uncertainty as to what changes will be coming to Aspen in January and into the following years. The 2023 edition of the games is starting to come into focus some, with a...
Vote Marolt for Snowmass council
Good governance begins with good leadership skills, and Susan Marolt has them in abundance. How do I know? Susan and I served the community for five-plus years together on the Aspen School District Board of Education. My sincere observations: She possesses a deep business acumen (30-plus years in the accounting...
Beavers, cutthroats and river health show not all of PitCo budget is dry
Pitkin County commissioners are working through the minutiae of a proposed $183.5 million budget in sessions that can be mind-numbing for elected officials, reporters covering them and any constituents brave enough to tune in. But every now and then, nuggets emerge that transcend talks of salary and benefit packages, capital...
Menter: Contradictions and conformity
The irony hit me immediately on Saturday morning. While clicking through this paper’s electronic version as part of my morning routine, I came upon “Local news in brief, Oct. 29.” And brief it was, containing only two short items. The first, “Aspen’s story earns spot among top...
Krabloonik plans for another season of business as usual
Krabloonik Dog Sledding is open and accepting reservations at its restaurant and kennel in Snowmass Village, although according to the town, the business is still in default of its lease and expected to vacate the property. The town’s most recent legal communication with Krabloonik was on Oct. 6, when Town...
Pedestrian safety features supported in lieu of Living Lab
The Aspen City Council supported pedestrian and intersection improvements downtown in place of the recently ended Galena Cooper Living Lab experiment during a Tuesday work session. City staff presented the results of the Living Lab community engagement process and also asked the council to provide direction on future safety improvements...
Velasco all the way
We are voting for Elizabeth Velasco for Colorado state representative, District 57, because, as a small business owner and a wildland firefighter, she is the candidate who is most in touch with the needs and values of our new house district. Elizabeth knows how important it is to find more...
Local news in brief, Nov. 2
The city of Aspen is inviting the community to offer input and hear from the project team on the current status and timeline of the Aspen Lumberyard Affordable Housing Project. Two open houses will be held on Thursday. The sessions will take place from noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at...
Yes on 2B
Voting yes on 2B means continued funding for the parks, trails and open space that benefits locals and tourists alike. The benefits of renewing this tax include the continued care of 30 parks, 90 kilometers of Nordic ski trails, 38 miles of bike trails (150,000 users per year on the Marolt Bridge!), 13,000 trees cared for, 250 trash cans serviced, the Cozy Point facility and all the programs out there, The Aspen Rec Center, and the Iselin Park Tennis and pickleball courts (soon to receive an upgrade!).
Read Marolt first
The cogent and valid reasons for supporting ballot question 2A, the STR tax, are laid out in Roger Marolt’s column (“Save our city, right now”) of Nov. 1. If you are on the fence about supporting 2A, please read Roger’s column before you vote. Then vote yes on 2A.
No on 2A please
Condos are the last option for a non-oligarch family vacation in Aspen. Please don’t tax these rentals into the billionaire stratosphere market.
Green with hypocrisy
Congratulations, Aspen, for winning a “Green Destinations” award! What a laugh. What does “green” really mean anymore? Maybe a town that doesn’t burn coal instead of trees and brush from Pandora’s?. Pandora is a Greek mythology person, sort of like Eve in our own...
Vote yes for 2B
I am voting for ballot issue 2B. I am voting for the future — the future protection and maintenance of open spaces of all types, trails (all shapes and sizes), wildlife habitats and a quality of life for locals and our important visitors. The city’s Open Space & Trails...
