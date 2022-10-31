Yes, there is a serious employee housing issue in Aspen. Our city council is right to address it. But 2A is not the answer; 2A increases lodging taxes in an unfair way, discriminating against condominium hotel operations that have been an important foundation of Aspen’s guest lodging for years. This proposed tax unfairly focuses on condominium hotels, requiring a whopping 5 percentage point increase in lodging taxes at targeted lodging facilities — condominium hotels. It does not require any tax increase on traditional hotels, nor is there any tax on rentals of timeshare units. Aspen’s condominium hotels accommodate guests who are important as customers in our local shops and restaurants. Hitting these guests with this huge new tax is unfair to them, and to the properties that accommodate them.

