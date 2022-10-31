Read full article on original website
Welcoming new teachers to Warren County
Gamma Chi Chapter members, from the left, Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Sheila Robertson, Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff and Shirley White met at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton on Oct. 26 to assemble goodie bags to welcome the 2022 new teachers of Warren County. Over 30 bags for new teachers were filled with many useful items and snacks brought by members to their last meeting. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor organization that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Focus on dental health and wellness
The Oct. 20 meeting of GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club was hosted by the club’s Health and Wellness Community Service Program committee, chaired by Sherry Thompson. She reminded members and guests that October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and National Dental Hygiene Month. A new club member, Debbie Traver-Siller (standing), was then introduced to present the evening’s program. She shared copies of domestic violence awareness pamphlets distributed at the Oct. 4 Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil held at Courthouse Square. Traver-Siller, a dental hygienist, then explained why dental health and hygiene are so important. She emphasized that the mouth is the gateway to the body, and that loads of bacteria live in the mouth and on the tongue. Keeping oral health on track keeps bacteria at bay, Traver-Siller said. She warned that without proper dental hygiene, children and adults may develop issues such as tooth decay and gum disease, and could also risk jeopardizing their overall health.
Captain America visits Farmers Market
Captain America (2-year old Charlie Rose) visits the Warren County Farmers Market this past Saturday and purchases chicken from Victor Hunt, co-owner of Fowl Play Poultry Farm, LLC. This Saturday, Nov. 5, brings closure to the regular 2022 market season with the Holiday Market featuring more than 25 local vendors with vegetables, meats, baked goods and peanut brittle, plants, crafts, Christmas ornaments and more. The event will be held at the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Warrenton Planning Board meeting cancelled
The Town of Warrenton announced that due to unplanned absences by various board members, the planning board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today (Wednesday) has been cancelled. Items that were on the agenda for today's meeting will be considered during the next regularly scheduled meeting, which will be held at...
Wright honored for 56 years of service
NAPA Auto Parts-Walker Auto and Truck recently honored JD Wright, store manager of the Macon Street, Warrenton, location, for 56 years of service. Technically, he has worked there for 56 years and four months, but Wright really doesn’t count the months, or years for that matter. “I enjoy what...
Duncan named Business North Carolina Trailblazer
Warren County Community & Economic Development Director Charla Duncan was honored by the Business North Carolina publication as a 2022 Trailblazer. The honor recognizes thriving business owners and professionals under age 40 who work in North Carolina towns and cities with fewer than 100,000 residents. A Warren County native, Duncan...
Warren County Community Foundation awards $7,500 in grants
The Warren County Community Foundation (WCCF) has awarded $7,500 in grants to programs supporting the local community. • $1,500 to Helpful Hands and Hearts for its Ramping It Up for Our Seniors program. • $1,000 to Living & Learning Youth Center for ReSet and the Triple P Positive Parenting Program.
Providence Methodist Church announces benefit fundraiser
Providence Methodist Church will sponsor a hot dog buffet dinner on Friday, Nov. 11, to raise funds to help with the Esophageal Cancer treatment expenses of well-known and popular restoration contractor Mike Aycock of the Afton community. The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m., or until hot dogs are...
Warren County Sheriff's Office Reports
• On Oct. 21, Sheryl Meck reported a vehicle missing from a Baltimore Church Road, Warrenton, address. • On Oct. 24, Sabrina Hill reported items stolen from a Hidden Creek Lane, Warrenton, address. Items reported stolen includes clothing, blankets, handbags, suitcases and coolers, trading cards, stuffed animals, shoes, a dinnerware set and bag of broken phones.
General Election is Tuesday
Warren County voters, like their counterparts across the state and nation, will cast their ballots in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Polling places. Polling places in Warren County are as follows:. • River: Warren County Rescue Squad, 672 Enterprise Rd.,...
Local Bonsai artist brings home top awards from State Fair
Warrenton resident Michael Ring continues to grow as a Bonsai artist, this year winning Best of Show and first place honors at the North Carolina State Fair. He has worked in the Japanese art of Bonsai — growing and training miniature trees in containers — for six years.
Whitehead named interim band director at college alma mater
Taylor Whitehead, longtime band director of the Warren County High School Dynamic Marching Machine, recently became interim band director at Virginia State University, his college alma mater. As the son of two VSU alumni, Whitehead can claim a lifetime connection to the university. As a child, his first experience watching...
Eagles host playoff game Friday night
Warren County’s Eagles were rewarded for a solid season by being selected to host a home state playoff game. The Eagles (6-4, 5-3) finished in the top tier in their Eastern 9/1-A conference and will host Lakewood at the Eagles Nest Friday night at 7 p.m. Lakewood is located...
