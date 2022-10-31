Read full article on original website
Are Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters Getting Less Candy These Days?
Halloween 2022 has gone just as fast as it arrived. Like every year, kids dressed up in their favorite costumes and hit the town, the only thing on their minds being how much candy they'd collect in one trip. Back when I was a kid, pillowcases were ideal for trick-or-treating...
Bob Dylan Thanks Dunkin’ in New Book About Songwriting
Seems Bob Dylan runs on Dunkin' - or at least his songwriting might. The legendary folk singer released a new book about songwriting, but it's his dedication page everyone seems to be talking about. If you flip open the cover of Dylan's "The Philosophy of Modern Song," you'll find a...
The Untold Story of Route 66 and the Green Book
I grew up at a time Route 66 was the jewel in the crown. No other road captured the enchantment of American passion like Route 66. The "Mother Road" connected urban cities to rural small towns, from Chicago to Los Angeles, crossing eight states and three time zones. Route 66...
