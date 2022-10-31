Raptors Add Fred VanVleet To Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet as questionable with lower back stiffness ahead of Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks

Fred VanVleet had suddenly popped up on the injury report for the Toronto Raptors ahead of Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 28-year-old is coming off one of the worst offensive performances of his career last Friday night in which he shot 0-for-11 from the field and finished just one point scored. He'd been adamant that he was healthy throughout the game and reiterated it on Sunday when he spoke to the media after practice. Now, though, lower back stiffness has him listed as questionable to play.

It's the first time VanVleet has appeared on the injury report for Toronto this regular season. He'd been given a night off for rest in the preseason after last season's workload had taken a toll on his body.

Through six games this year, VanVleet sits third in the NBA in minutes played, averaging 38.0 minutes per game. He's trailed by Pascal Siakam at 37.8 minutes per game.

If VanVleet is unable to play, Toronto may look to start Christian Koloko, to maintain continuity off the bench, or could move Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn into the starting group. Banton has so far been ahead of Flynn this season but Flynn played well at times last season when VanVleet was forced out of the lineup.

