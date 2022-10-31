Charges have been filed against a Pittsburgh man in a shooting in Pittsburgh that killed three people, including a woman with connections in the Homer City area. Reports say that 21-year-old Jaylone Hines of Pittsburgh faces charges of criminal homicide in the deaths of 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and John Hornezes in the shooting on October 15th near the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side. Mehalic, who has family in the Homer City area, along with Averytt, were declared innocent bystanders in the shooting as the two were waiting for a bus. Police said that Hornezes was one of the two shooters in the incident.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO