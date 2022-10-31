Read full article on original website
JOANNE M. SORRELL, 95
Joanne M. Sorrell, 95, of Indiana, PA died on November 3, 2022, at St. Andrews Village after a brief illness. Born on September 14, 1927, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of J. Warren and Ruth Staples Millard. She married Richard A. Sorrell on June 10, 1949, in Washington, DC, who preceded her in death in 2010. She had lived in Indiana PA since 2011.
ROBERT CAYLOR, 79
Robert Caylor, 79, of Indiana died November 1, 2022, at his residence. He was the. son of the late Bernard P. and Lillian Gertrude (Clark) Caylor and was born on. January 26, 1943, in Willet, Pennsylvania. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bob was a self-employed Coal...
DENISE DAWN (ROMASCO) TATONE, 64
Denise Dawn (Romasco) Tatone, 64, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home. The daughter of Eugene D. and Barbara (Cunningham) Romasco, she was born on April 8, 1958 in Indiana, PA. Denise graduated from Blairsville High School Class of 1976 and worked at S&T...
MARION CENTER FALLS IN VOLLEYBALL SEMIS, HOMER-CENTER GOES FOR TITLE
Marion Center’s girls couldn’t get past Tyrone last night in the District 6 Double-A semifinals. The Stingers lost out on their chance to play for the District title, dropping their game 3-0 on scores of 25-22, 25-14, and 25-13. Tyrone will play Philipsburg Osceola in the final tomorrow afternoon.
CRIMINAL CALL HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
Criminal Call hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court including a hearing for one of the four suspects in the shooting of Jadeyn Wright in 2020. Court documents show that 20-year-old Isabella Marie Edmonds of Indiana will be in court today for the meeting. She, along with Isaiah Moore, Delmar Chatman and Terrion Gates are facing charges connected with the shooting at the Carriage House Apartments in Indiana in October of 2020. Police say the four went to Wright’s apartment on October 17th to purchase marijuana from him, but that lead to the shooting. She is charged with criminal homicide and robbery and conspiracy to commit both of those crimes.
CLYMER, COMMODORE FIRE CREWS TEND TO 48TH BRUSH FIRE OF THE YEAR
The 48th brush fire of the year was reported this afternoon in Green Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Commodore and Clymer to Mulberry Road in Cherry Tree for the reported fire around 2:19 p.m. Initial reports say it was a wood fire that was approximately 50 feet away from houses and 200 feet away from trees.
UPDATE: VEHICLE PURSUIT, OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop A Major Case Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier today along SR 22 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. Earlier stories: ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP; STRETCH OF ROUTE 22 CLOSED DUE TO ON-GOING SITUATION. On November 3, 2022...
INDIANA POLICE LOOKING FOR INFO IN THEFT OF GOLF CART AT PARKING GARAGE
Indiana Borough Police are looking for more information on the identities of three men who vandalized a gate at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage and stole a golf cart parked inside it. The theft happened on October 28th at about 11:40 PM. The three suspects stole the cart from the...
STATE TROOPERS INVESTIGATING THEFT AT PENELEC SUBSTATION
State police in Indiana are investigating an incident of theft that happened Tuesday night at a Penelec substation in Center Township. Troopers say between the hours of 4 p.m. on Tuesday and midnight on Wednesday, an unknown suspect gained entry into the Penelec substation along Lucerne Road and stole approximately 50 feet of copper ground wire, valued at $300, and 30 feet of steel-clad wire, valued at $10.
PITTSBURGH MAN CHARGED IN SHOOTING THAT KILLED WOMAN CONNECTED TO HOMER CITY
Charges have been filed against a Pittsburgh man in a shooting in Pittsburgh that killed three people, including a woman with connections in the Homer City area. Reports say that 21-year-old Jaylone Hines of Pittsburgh faces charges of criminal homicide in the deaths of 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic, 59-year-old Betty Averytt and John Hornezes in the shooting on October 15th near the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side. Mehalic, who has family in the Homer City area, along with Averytt, were declared innocent bystanders in the shooting as the two were waiting for a bus. Police said that Hornezes was one of the two shooters in the incident.
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
PENNDOT TO PUT YOUNG TOWNSHIP BRIDGE PROJECT PLANS ON WEBSITE
PennDOT announced that starting on Monday, plans will be put on virtual display for a bridge replacement project in Young Township. The project concerns the replacement of the existing structure of Rearick Road Bridge #1 that carries Rearick Road over Blacklegs Creek. The purpose of the plans display will be to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives, design consultants and others will be available to answer questions from the public.
MARION CENTER UPSETS WEST SHAMOKIN IN PLAYOFF VOLLEYBALL
West Shamokin had beaten Marion Center twice already this season, but last night the 7th seeded Stingers swept the Wolves in the District 6 Double-A quarterfinals, 3-0, at West Shamokin. The Stingers trailed, 23-21, in the first set but scored four straight points to win it, 25-23. They trailed again in the second set, 21-20, but again rallied to win it, 25-22, and then dominated the third set, 25-16. Marion Center will move on to play a semifinal match tomorrow night at sixth seeded Tyrone, a 3-0 upset winner over Forest Hills last night.
SPECIAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD TONIGHT
The Indiana School Board has scheduled a special meeting tonight, and the main items are from the buildings, grounds and transportation committee. According to the draft agenda, the board looks to approve scheduling an Act 34 hearing on November 22nd at 6:30 PM at the East Pike administrative offices. While the exact topic was not listed on the agenda, an Act 34 hearing applies to all new buildings and buildings with substantial additions, according to the PA Department of Education. It applies for both PlanCon projects or non-reimbursable projects not involved with the PlanCon process.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING STABBING
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a stabbing that happened yesterday afternoon. Police were summoned at 4:15 PM to a home in the 400 block of Church Street, with Citizen’s Ambulance also responding at the time. Police were able to find all the people involved in the residence and no continuing community risk existed at that point.
TRAFFIC BACKUP ON ROUTE 22 EXPECTED AS CREWS INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH IN SALEM TOWNSHIP
Those headed into Pittsburgh today may see some traffic tie-ups on Route 22 as first responders are on the scene of a fatal accident that happened this morning. Reports say that the fatal crash was on Route 22 at Hannastown Road in Salem Township and involved a passenger car and a commercial vehicle. The call came in at 10:15 and there was a report of at least one person trapped in a vehicle.
INDIANA FIRE, POLICE INVESTIGATE GAS IN SEWER SYSTEM
Indiana fire and police departments are investigating how gasoline got into a storm water sewer this morning in Indiana Borough. (Members of the Indiana Fire Association and Indiana Borough Work Crews investigate gasoline allegedly dumped in the storm sewer system. Photo by Josh Widdowson) The call went out at 8:04...
FLU SEASON CONTINUES TO IMPACT PA HEALTH
Flu season continues to have an impact on the health of Pennsylvanians. The PA Department of Health has announced in their latest round of statistics, which ended October 29th, that while seasonal flu activity in the state remains low, it is still higher than last year at this time. The department says that across the state, there have been 5,585 lab-confirmed cases of influenza this year. 4,824 of those cases have been classified as Type A flu, while 755 have type B flu, and six cases have been classified as Type U.
IUP GRABS FIELD HOCKEY WIN, ATLANTIC REGION VOLLEYBALL RANKING
IUP’s Jess Davidson scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Slippery Rock yesterday. Davidson scored in the second and third quarters and Shelby Harnish added a goal on a redirection in the fourth. VOLLEYBALL. The IUP women’s volleyball team is ranked sixth in the first numerical Atlantic Region...
EMERGENCY SITUATION TRAINING HELD TODAY AT IRMC
Officials with Indiana Regional Medical Center and members of the law enforcement community came to IRMC’s main campus today to get some real-world training on emergency situations. After some classes this morning taught by the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, officers with the state police, IUP and Indiana...
