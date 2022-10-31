ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
cryptoglobe.com

Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?

Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts 244% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Crypto Giant Coinbase

The price of a Solana (SOL)-based crypto asset is surging after getting support from US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says its customers can now trade the altcoins Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on its platforms following an earlier announcement that it will add these low-cap coins to its catalog of supported cryptocurrencies.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Higher After October Jobs Report; Fidelity Opens Waiting List for Retail Crypto Product

Bitcoin is trending higher near $21,000 Friday after the U.S. October jobs report revealed 261,000 nonfarm payrolls were added in October, beating economists' forecasts. Financial services giant Fidelity Investments has opened the waiting list for Fidelity Crypto, its crypto product aimed at retail customers. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon may be in Europe, according to Bloomberg.
CNBC

Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
u.today

Shiba Inu Breaks Startling Record in Recent Market Decline

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for Under-the-Radar DeFi Altcoin

Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for another low-cap decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Ribbon Finance (RBN), a suite of DeFi protocols that aims to help users access crypto-structured products. RBN is trading at $0.34 at time of...
u.today

XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details

u.today

Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as This Influencer Announces Support for Shiba

u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...

