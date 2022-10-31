Criminal Call hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court including a hearing for one of the four suspects in the shooting of Jadeyn Wright in 2020. Court documents show that 20-year-old Isabella Marie Edmonds of Indiana will be in court today for the meeting. She, along with Isaiah Moore, Delmar Chatman and Terrion Gates are facing charges connected with the shooting at the Carriage House Apartments in Indiana in October of 2020. Police say the four went to Wright’s apartment on October 17th to purchase marijuana from him, but that lead to the shooting. She is charged with criminal homicide and robbery and conspiracy to commit both of those crimes.

INDIANA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO