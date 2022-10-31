ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?

By Timm Hamm
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTn2y_0it9jKh900

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled with injuries and depth at the wideout position in 2022, but help is closer than most realize.

FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position.

Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.

Newly-appointed WR1 CeeDee Lamb got off to an alarmingly slow start , raising concern within the fanbase that maybe he's not up to the task of a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. Michael Gallup - who was injured in Week 17 last season - didn't make an appearance until Week 4, and has struggled since his return.

With Sunday's 49-29 performance against the Bears, a lot of those concerns could be forgotten. Especially on the cusp of the bye week to rest and regain form.

But with the injury bug and slow start from receivers, the Cowboys have been tied to many free-agent receivers and trade scenarios . However, the answer could already be on the roster.

On March 18, former Steelers wideout James Washington, who has local ties , signed a one-year contract with Dallas. Washington was injured in training camp and placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31.

Washington is now close to a return, and it might be just in time for the Cowboys.

"Obviously everybody wants to point out the receiving corps but we like that group there. Noah will be back. We got James (Washington) close to returning," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said regarding any possible moves before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Washington spent four seasons in Pittsburgh trying to replicate his productivity at Oklahoma State, but he never really flourished.

"I feel like with everything that transpired at Pittsburgh, I didn't really get to show my full self," Washington said after signing with Dallas. "We had a crowded room at receiver. But nothing against anyone else, I feel like there's a lot of meat left on the bone. I didn't really get to fully develop myself and make strides like I wanted to.''

He should have an opportunity to develop quickly after his 21-day window activation return (after the bye) and make an immediate impact at the wideout position. … unless, of course, the 6-2 Cowboys engineer an oft-rumored trade at the position.

The Cowboys are in a tie with the New York Giants for second place in the NFC East at 6-2 after eight weeks. They enter their bye week chasing the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles who stand at 7-0.

