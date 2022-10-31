ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look at Tennessee-Georgia Recruiting Battles

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

No.2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) is set to travel to Athens, Georgia on Saturday for a 3:30 pm ET showdown with No.1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0). The two teams are atop the college football world currently, and as always, they are entrenched in off-field recruiting battles as well. The two teams went head to head for a couple of prospects in the off-season with each winning a battle. Tennessee surged late to land cornerback Rickey Gibson, while Georgia managed to lockdown elite Peach State linebacker C.J. Allen after a strong push from the Vols. The two teams are currently locked in battles for uncommitted prospects in the 2023 and 2024 class as well, which we take a look at here.

Elite DL Daevin Hobbs

Hobbs is arguably the top uncommitted prospect remaining in the 2023 class, and he is set to be in Athens this weekend on an official visit. It will be his third time seeing Tennessee in five weeks, and the latest intel suggests the Vols are one of the teams to beat in this recruitment. Alabama and Georgia are the other major contenders, and the Bulldogs have excelled at recruiting defensive linemen from the Carolinas under Kirby Smart and Trey Scott. This weekend's visit to Athens will be an important one for both teams since Tennessee will also have another opportunity to impress Hobbs on the field as he watched the Vols down Florida and Alabama inside of Neyland Stadium. He is currently slated to commit in late November.

Elite Edge Samuel M'Pemba

While the Vols may be slightly ahead of the Bulldogs for Hobbs, Kirby Smart's program has done an excellent job of recruiting the standout pass rusher from IMG Academy. Tennessee hosted M'Pemba for the Alabama game on an official visit, and needless to say, the Vols did not disappoint, but there is still a long way to go in this recruitment, and the Bulldogs have laid a long line of groundwork. M'Pemba currently has no timetable for a decision, so this game will be an important opportunity for both teams to impress once again.

Elite 2024 RB Jerrick Gibson

The nation's top running back prospect in the last few years has been a frequent visitor to both schools, with the Vols hosting him most recently for the Alabama game. He also visited Tennessee in September when the Vols played Florida at home, so Tennessee has been able to build momentum in this recruitment, and Gibson was high on Tennessee coming out of the most recent visit. Both schools will be a factor for him down the stretch of a recruitment that feels like it has a long way to go.

Nation's Top 2024 LB Sammy Brown

Brown is a Peach State star at Jefferson High School which is just down the road from Athens, but he has extensive ties to Tennessee through a family of Vol fans. Tennessee has been in this recruitment from the jump, but so has Georgia. Brian Jean-Mary, along with Chad Creamer, has prioritized Brown at the position, and given the ties Brown has to Knoxville, it certainly feels Tennessee has staying power in this recruitment. Georgia has excelled at producing NFL linebackers, so it is easy to see multiple appeals for Brown with the home state program as well. Clemson, Oklahoma and numerous others are involved for the Peach State star.

Prized QB Jadyn Davis

Arguably the nation's top signal caller for 2024, Davis has been a frequent visitor to both schools in the last two years. Tennessee hosted him for the Alabama game and impressed the elite passer. Georgia has impressed on multiple occasions. Michigan and Clemson are also both highly engaged in this recruitment as well. It may be hard for Tennessee to pull two top talents at the position in back-to-back years, but Davis's interest in the Vols is genuine. This recruitment will almost certainly go into the Spring/Summer and will be one to follow.

Elite ATH K.J. Bolden

Bolden is as elite of an athlete as I have seen in a long time. He can do so many things for a team, but he stars as a receiver because he has another gear. Tennessee is recruiting him as a pass-catcher, and he has connected with Kelsey Pope early on. The standout from Buford (Ga.) will likely be tough for any team to pull away from the home state, but Tennessee has made it clear that if you want to catch the football, then come to Knoxville. Bolden has a phenomenal offer list and will have his choice of school whenever the time comes.

Touted Edge Eddrick Houston

There feels like a ways to go in the recruitment for Eddrick Houston, another Buford (Ga.) standout, as he recently told me he would drop a top ten soon. He was in Knoxville on Saturday night for Tennessee's game against Kentucky, and he will be in Athens on Saturday. He likes Rodney Garner and Tennessee should have a solid shot at making his shortlist. Clemson is also heavily involved.

Coveted ATH KingJoseph Edwards

Three in a row for Buford High School (Ga.) on this list of 2024 prospects. The versatile 6'5", 240lbs athlete is just now getting going on the field for Buford as an early injury sidelined him for a bit. He can play tight end or rush the passer, and he is star at either position. The Vols like him as an edge, and he likes Mike Ekeler's energy. Tennessee hosted him for the Florida game, a visit he enjoyed, and his interest in the Vols seems genuine. Just like any elite prospect from the Peach State, Georgia is in the mix, and it is no different for KJE. Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and numerous others are involved as well.

Highly Sought After Offensive Tackle Daniel Calhoun

Staying in the Peach State again, Centennial High School offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun has been a frequent visitor to Knoxville of late. The Vols and Glen Elarbee have impressed with their on-field play. Calhoun has been to Georgia numerous times and certainly has a comfort level there. Alabama, Ohio State and Texas are also involved in the 6'6", 330lbs prospect's early recruitment.

