STILL BE AWARE TO SCAMMERS
(EFFINGHAM/CARMI) The Illinois State Police at both Districts 12 and 19, based in Effingham and Carmi, are still warning area people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Authorities say the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their actual phone number and make the caller ID appear to be a government agency, like the Illinois State Police. Authorities remind people that law enforcement agencies never call to solicit money from the public, only by mail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
wrul.com
Brewster Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Carmi woman is being held in the White County Jail following her arrest late Tuesday evening. 33 year old Sarah L Brewster was taken into custody for Domestic Battery. Court records show that Brewster was also arrested on May 27th on two counts of Domestic Battery. She was scheduled for arraignment in August, September and November of 2022 but failed to appear. Brewster appeared in White County Court this morning but court records have not yet been updated. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 6th, 2022 in regards to her bond being forfeited.
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
cilfm.com
Sesser couple sentenced for roles in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
SESSER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Sesser couple has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for their participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Logsdon, 48, and Tina Logsdon, 41, will be able to serve their out their 14 day sentences on the weekends and Tina Logsdon will be able to delay reporting to jail until after her husband, Christopher, has finished serving his sentence. Both Logsdon’s are also on probation for the next three years and Tina Logsdon will have to serve 60 hours of community service.
cilfm.com
Arrest made Monday at Marion High School in connection to fatal Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A teenager was arrested Monday morning at the Marion High School in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting. According to Marion Police, an officer at the school recognized the teen known to be wanted on a warrant. Marion Police say the officer first tried talking to the teen. When that didn’t work, the officer attempted to take the teen into custody, which the teen resisted. School monitors and other students then got involved and the incident got physical. No injuries were reported.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
wrul.com
Newman Arrested On White County Warrant
On Friday, October 28th at around 2:15 PM, Deputy Brown went to 1349 Sycamore Street in Carmi for a warrant check on 35 year old Joshua Newman, who was wanted on an Original White County Warrant for Burglary and Retail Theft at Wal-Mart. An unknown female asked the Deputy to come in. Brown asked if Newman was home and she said he was out behind the house. He was given permission to go to the back and look. Newman was told of the warrant and that bond was $5,000, then taken to the White County Jail, where he is currently being held.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
wevv.com
EPD: Man on parole for child molesting charges breaks into home, steal's child's underwear
An Evansville man who was on supervised release for three counts of child molestation was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing a child's underwear, according to police. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called to a home on the city's south side on Friday afternoon to...
14news.com
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a homicide after responding to the scene of a man’s dead body lying outside a home yesterday afternoon. As the Henderson Police Department works to find out what happened that left a man dead outside his home, the people who live nearby are trying to cope with the violence so close to their own homes.
VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
KFVS12
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A cattle breeding company plans to build a new meat processing plant in southern Illinois. Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north of Creal Springs in Williamson County. A public news conference was held at Veterans...
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
