Record surge in rent delinquency for small businesses nationwide while Illinois slightly rebounds
(The Center Square) – Facing economic issues such as reduced consumer spending and rent hikes, about a third of Illinois small businesses couldn’t pay their rent in full in October. That is actually down 7% from September, but nationally the numbers tell a different story. According to Alignable’s...
Report touts Colorado’s TABOR as ‘gold standard’ for state tax policy
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is the “gold standard” for state tax policy, a new report argues. The report, by the American Legislative Exchange Council, a free-market group that’s known for drafting model legislation adopted in Republican-led states, comes amid the 30th anniversary of TABOR, the constitutional amendment that Colorado voters passed in 1992.
Maryland voters to decide fate of cannabis legalization
(The Center Square) – The fate of an effort to legalize cannabis for adults over the age of 21 is in the hands of Maryland voters. With voting underway and polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, voters will decide the fate of a legislatively referred constitutional amendment with “yes” or “no” votes on Question 4.
Michigan ranks poorly in public school open-enrollment study
(The Center Square) – Michigan has some catching up to do with other states when it comes to providing open enrollment opportunities for the state’s public-school students. The Reason Foundation’s latest study concludes Michigan fails in four of the five best practices used to evaluate states’ open enrollment...
Tennessee has 14th-best business tax climate in U.S.
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is rated as having the 14th-best business tax climate in the country, according to The Tax Foundation. Wyoming, South Dakota and Alaska topped the rankings while New Jersey, New York, California and Connecticut were at the bottom of the rankings. Tennessee’s ranking was improved...
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
Bailey demands apology from Pritzker over COVID school closures
(The Center Square) – In the final days of the campaign for Illinois governor, the major party candidates are taking jabs at each other for closing schools during the pandemic. Friday, state Sen. Darren Bailey rallied with school officials from southern Illinois demanding more local control. Bailey criticized Gov....
Court ruling allows Ohio cities to make own gun laws
(The Center Square) – Ohio cities can return to creating gun safety ordinances more than three years after the city of Columbus filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a bill passed by the General Assembly in 2018. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday the state will appeal...
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
(The Center Square) – The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
‘Sweetheart deal’ of $2B tax credit program rushed through Legislature
(The Center Square) – A bill rushed through the Pennsylvania General Assembly and quickly approved by the governor grants $140 million in tax credits annually. In total, the program will offer $2 billion in tax credits over its lifetime. And some lawmakers are not happy. House Bill 1059, known...
Threats of violence, controversial ads mark final days of Illinois’ gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) – Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Scott Lennox is charged with felony counts of threatening a public official and harassment.
Indiana Dems renew call for suspension of gas tax as prices rises
(The Center Square) — Indiana’s Gasoline Usage Tax increased to 23.1 cents this week, bringing the total tax per gallon of gas paid by Hoosiers to a record high of 74.5 cents. Of that amount 33 cents is Indiana tax and 18.4 cents is federal tax. Though higher...
Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election
(The Center Square) – Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up endorsements ahead of next week's election. In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others. Republican...
Gubernatorial candidates discuss plans to shore up Illinois’ unfunded pension debt
(The Center Square) – Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
Gun rights groups expect to make ground in Illinois
With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
Poll: Voters say inflation most important issue as election nears
(The Center Square) – Heading into Tuesday’s midterm election, voters identified inflation, homelessness and climate change as the top three most important issues facing California right now, according to a new USC Schwarzenegger Institute-USC Price California Issues Poll released Friday. The poll, which surveyed 802 registered California voters,...
Illinois candidates continue push for more votes ahead of next weeks' election
(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats and Republicans continue their push for more votes ahead of the election. The Illinois general election is just under a week away and candidates for office in Illinois are holding rallies for their supporters. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke at the Illinois...
Washington revenue up $126M since September forecast as recession fears loom
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s revenue collections since the September forecast are $126 million, or 6.3%, above expectations. But that good news at Friday morning’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council’s virtual meeting was tempered by concerns about the heightened risk of a recession. In the...
Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires
(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
Illinois National Guard taking steps to assist in election security
(The Center Square) – With the election drawing nearer, the Illinois National Guard is assisting election officials to avoid any cyber security issues. Major General Richard Neely, the adjutant general of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard, joined other National Guard leaders Friday to discuss cyber support for the election. Neely said recent history in Illinois makes this an important issue.
