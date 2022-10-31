USC throwback uniforms for this weekend's homecoming game vs Cal? Seems like it
By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
USC versus California might not be heavy on drama, given that the Trojans have opened as a favorite of almost 20 points. The game will therefore be a late-night kickoff in the Los Angeles Coliseum for homecoming. It’s not a headline-grabbing game due to Cal’s struggles this season.
However, in addition to homecoming, there’s something else which is clearly in the works. No official announcement has been made, but when the USC football Twitter account tweets out a new profile pic and posts new wallpaper on its Twitter home page, as it did Sunday evening, you know that something is in the works for this Cal game coming up on Nov. 5 in the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Let’s give you the visuals and some fan reactions:
