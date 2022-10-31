USC throwback uniforms for this weekend's homecoming game vs Cal? Seems like it

USC versus California might not be heavy on drama, given that the Trojans have opened as a favorite of almost 20 points. The game will therefore be a late-night kickoff in the Los Angeles Coliseum for homecoming. It’s not a headline-grabbing game due to Cal’s struggles this season.

However, in addition to homecoming, there’s something else which is clearly in the works. No official announcement has been made, but when the USC football Twitter account tweets out a new profile pic and posts new wallpaper on its Twitter home page, as it did Sunday evening, you know that something is in the works for this Cal game coming up on Nov. 5 in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Let’s give you the visuals and some fan reactions:

CLASSIC IMAGES

MORE CLASSIC IMAGES

Nov 20, 1976; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Ricky Bell (42) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

SAM CUNNINGHAM

Dec 2, 1972; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Sam Cunningham (39) leaps over the pile against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

ANTHONY DAVIS

Jan 1, 1973; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California running back Anthony Davis (28) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes defense during the 1973 Rose Bowl game where USC beat OSU 42-17 at the Rose Bowl. Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

DAVIS AND JOHN MCKAY

Unknown date, 1974; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Anthony Davis (28) with head coach John McKay at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

LYNN SWANN

Dec 2, 1972; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans receiver Lynn Swann (22) catches a pass against the Notre Dame Irish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

SWANN PART TWO

Oct 7, 1972; Palo Alto, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Lynn Swann (22) in action against the Stanford Cardinal during the 1972 season at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

1972 VS CAL