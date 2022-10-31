Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact Scaramouche boss fight, unlock guide
You can now kick Scaramouche’s (or the Balladeer) butt in Genshin Impact, as he pilots a giant mech, Shouki no Kami, in the Joururi Workshop Trounce Domain. To unlock this domain, you’ll need to complete the “Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 5 — Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies.”
Can you really earn Overwatch 2 skins faster by playing World of Warcraft instead?
An enterprising (and perhaps mischievous) Reddit user has suggested that it’s quicker to earn Overwatch 2 skins by playing World of Warcraft than it is by playing Overwatch 2. The Redditor, who goes by the username Everdale, pointed out on the Overwatch subreddit that World of Warcraft’s in-game gold...
Sonic Frontiers players are already using the game to draw you-know-what
Sonic is pretty fast, but the leakers are faster. As of Friday, gameplay from the upcoming Sonic Frontiers leaked with major spoilers circulating on social media platforms like Twitter. While fans have used this opportunity to leak major plot points, others have taken a different approach. Certain people are using a new mechanic in the game to draw goofy pictures in it, like the crewmates from Among Us.
Hideo Kojima horror game Overdose seemingly leaks in bizarre video
The next game from Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima appears to have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Kojima Productions. The mysterious game, which may or may not be the same project Kojima has been teasing for months, is reportedly a horror game titled Overdose — and that title appears at the end of a newly available, very strange video.
Modern Warfare 2 update brings back weapon tuning
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has arrived and brought with it a few problems that needed to be solved. This means that the game’s first full week has been full of patches, including one that disabled weapon tuning, another that re-enabled it, and one big patch to help prevent crashes.
God of War Ragnarök’s graphics modes are a lot, but there’s a clear best choice
God of War Ragnarök offers almost as many graphics modes as there are Norse gods and goddesses, as developer Santa Monica Studio revealed Wednesday night on Twitter. There are more options available in the PlayStation 5 version than on PlayStation 4, and if you want to get the best possible experience, you’ll need to have your PS5 hooked up to a cutting-edge TV. Luckily, a number of Polygon staffers have been playing God of War Ragnarök for the past couple of weeks, so while our full technical analysis piece is coming soon, we can give you some quick thoughts on how to choose from the wide array of graphics settings.
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play starts in 2023
Ranked Play will join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s suite of online multiplayer options in 2023, with Treyarch in charge of delivering them, the studio announced on Wednesday. Players already knew that ranked modes would not be part of the game at launch; now it looks like they’ll...
Kojima turns down ‘ridiculous’ buyout offers every day to stay indie
Hideo Kojima wants folks to know he is a resolutely independent video games developer. That is, not only does his studio have “no affiliations with anyone,” but also “every day” the Death Stranding auteur is refusing buyout offers from other companies. “Some of those offers are...
A new Pokémon just leaked through Pokémon Go
A Pokémon Go data miner leaked a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet creature ahead of the games’ release on Nov. 18. Pokémon Go got a new update on Friday, according to data miner PokeMiners. Within those files, they found a cute little bug Pokémon that should look familiar to people who’ve kept up with the drip feed of unannounced ’mon; this little guy with antennae and a little coin on its back appeared briefly in a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer from October. The Pokémon shows up in one of the trainer selfies in the middle of the 14-minute video, obscured by the camera’s interface.
God of War Ragnarök feels trapped between great design and blockbuster movies
In 2019, I bought my first PlayStation 4. It was the first Big Console I’d had since the days of the slim PlayStation 2, and it came with God of War (2018), a new game from a series I wasn’t too familiar with. But I fired it up on my shiny new toy, keen to try something different. A big part of my God of War experience — something that didn’t click until later — was the one-off novelty of playing a big blockbuster on a “new” console. And it was fine. It was OK. Sitting down to write this, I realize now that the finer points of the story were almost forgettable, which is kind of what happens when you follow the game-as-a-prestige-movie story path that seems to color a lot of the AAA landscape.
Please stop playing Destiny 2’s PS4 version on PS5, Bungie says
Playing Destiny 2 on your PlayStation 5? You might actually be playing the PlayStation 4 version. Bungie cheerfully reminded Guardians on Thursday to check the version they have installed. “We’ve noticed a notable number of PS5 players playing the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on their current-generation consoles,” Bungie wrote....
Star Ocean: The Divine Force relies too heavily on PS2-era nostalgia
Anticipating a new Star Ocean game means balancing trepidation with excitement. The franchise’s quality sloped downward after the PlayStation 2 era, when it seemed as if developer tri-Ace and Square Enix had little idea what to do with the sci-fi RPG, and the quality of its next two entries suffered for it.
God of War Ragnarök may be the most technically impressive PS5 game yet
Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 reboot of the God of War franchise was an absolute home run — so much so that it’s easy to forget some of its less successful elements now. God of War continued the series’ tradition of pushing console hardware to its limits, resulting in a graphical powerhouse whose performance left something to be desired, whether on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro. It wasn’t until three years later, with a patch that unleashed the power of the PlayStation 5, that we could experience the game the way it was meant to be played: in 60-frames-per-second glory.
This exotic dice box is really just a Trapper Keeper for all your D&D stuff
Many tabletop role-playing groups have moved fully online these past few years, but the majority are still meeting in person to roll dice in anger. Wouldn’t it be nice, therefore, to have everything you need to run your character all in one place? The Dungeon Journal from Michigan-based company Elderwood Academy looks like just the thing — a Trapper Keeper that holds your dice, a miniature, your character sheet, and any extraneous notes, all in a petite A5 portfolio.
The Dragon Prince could be fantastic — if it got over the fart jokes
[Ed. note: This post contains light spoilers for season 4 of The Dragon Prince]. The new season of The Dragon Prince wastes no time in letting us know that one of the new characters farts. And he farts a lot. Terry, an Earthblood elf, is not only dark mage Claudia’s new boyfriend — he also farts when he’s nervous or laughing. And those farts smell like petrichor (a word that you might recognize from various ✨aesthetic✨ images on the internet, which means the smell of rain on dry soil). Claudia finds this oh-so endearing and giggles about it, while her newly resurrected father, Viren, rolls his eyes.
The best time loop game of 2022 is a teen sci-fi gem
The spaceship carrying your friends and family goes through the wormhole, and you black out — awakening days later on a new planet, far from Earth. You’re 10, and this is your new home. It’s time for you to make the most of it. In I Was...
Soviet sci-fi shooter Atomic Heart coming to PS5, Xbox Series X in February 2023
Atomic Heart, the surreal first-person action RPG from Moscow-based developer Mundfish announced all the way back in 2018, finally has a new trailer, featuring a disorienting montage of strange retro-futuristic imagery and fast-paced action, and a release date: Feb. 21, 2023. The game resembles something of a cross between the...
We must get nerdier about Marvel Snap
It’s been a little over two weeks since the release of Marvel Snap, and it’s safe to say that it’s taken over the lives of Polygon staff. I start work every day only to find that the topic of discussion is an earnest discussion of Leech, or Enchantress, or Devil Dinosaur. It’s great that it’s making everyone I know interested in the most absurdly minor facets of comic book lore.
Even Avatar 2’s trailers are uniquely built for the big screen
“Return to Pandora.” This, in all its simplicity, is the sell for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. The latest trailer does not tease “the saga continues.” There’s no mention of “the Na’vi are back.” There’s just a simple appeal: Remember that amazing place we took you to 13 years ago... Wouldn’t you like to go back?
